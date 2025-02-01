'New York's Birthplace' Is A Free-To-Visit Park Full Of Famous Attractions, Shopping, And Views
When Henry Hudson first sailed his ship the Half Moon into New York Harbor and up the river that now bears his name, he noted the abundance of beavers and friendly natives to his Dutch employers. In response, they established a trading colony, New Amsterdam, at the southern tip of Manhattan island in 1625. Renamed New York when the British took control 40 years later, the city grew northward over the succeeding centuries to form the New York we know today. But the birthplace remains there at the bottom, now called "the Battery," and welcomes visitors with gardens, lawns, bike paths, a carousel, and excellent views of the Statue of Liberty.
That's a far cry from the original battery that gave its name. After infamously "purchasing" the island of Manahatta from the Lenape natives on this spot, the Dutch built a fort and stocked it with several cannons, a cluster of which is called a "battery." This stood until the end of the Revolutionary War, when it was torn down. On the site of the fort now is one of the Battery's top attractions, the National Museum of the American Indian, home to one of the world's most extensive collections of Native artifacts and only a block away from the cobbled beauty of one of New York's oldest streets. Nevertheless, a fort does remain on the Battery, just to the west, at Castle Clinton, built during the War of 1812 and now open for educational tours.
Exploring and enjoying the Battery
The 25 acres of parkland offer a number of memorable experiences. Moving west to east, start at the Battery Urban Farm, which educates visitors about sustainable farming and environmental stewardship. Alongside that is the Battery Bikeway, a connecting segment of the 31-mile bicycle path around Manhattan. Just to the south are evocative memorials to Korean War veterans and American merchant marines, and the Gardens of Remembrance, with 109 species of flowers and plants. These wrap around the south curve of Castle Clinton to the Immigrant Monument on the other side. To the north is the Battery Oval, a two-acre lawn (closed for construction until 2026) and adjacent woodland of 82 trees.
Keep following the Remembrance Gardens eastward. Just across, on your left, is the Bosque Fountain, featuring 35 jets of water illuminated at night. The fountain also marks the start of the Bosque Gardens, which pass through the East Coast Memorial, dedicated to the 4,601 American servicemen lost in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. On the far side is the Battery Gardens restaurant, the best viewing spot for the Statue of Liberty, and Seaglass Carousel, where visitors can ride 30 internally illuminated fish. Just alongside is more fun for children at the "Playscape," with slides, treehouses, climbing wall, and more. From here, you'll also get a view of the Staten Island Ferry, offering a free, close-up view of the Statue of Liberty and one of the cheapest ways to navigate New York City.