'New York's Birthplace' Is A Free-To-Visit Park Full Of Famous Attractions, Shopping, And Views

When Henry Hudson first sailed his ship the Half Moon into New York Harbor and up the river that now bears his name, he noted the abundance of beavers and friendly natives to his Dutch employers. In response, they established a trading colony, New Amsterdam, at the southern tip of Manhattan island in 1625. Renamed New York when the British took control 40 years later, the city grew northward over the succeeding centuries to form the New York we know today. But the birthplace remains there at the bottom, now called "the Battery," and welcomes visitors with gardens, lawns, bike paths, a carousel, and excellent views of the Statue of Liberty.

That's a far cry from the original battery that gave its name. After infamously "purchasing" the island of Manahatta from the Lenape natives on this spot, the Dutch built a fort and stocked it with several cannons, a cluster of which is called a "battery." This stood until the end of the Revolutionary War, when it was torn down. On the site of the fort now is one of the Battery's top attractions, the National Museum of the American Indian, home to one of the world's most extensive collections of Native artifacts and only a block away from the cobbled beauty of one of New York's oldest streets. Nevertheless, a fort does remain on the Battery, just to the west, at Castle Clinton, built during the War of 1812 and now open for educational tours.