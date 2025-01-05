New York City's 'Little Paris' Is A Warm Romantic Enclave Of Wine, Bakeries, And Shopping
New York City is a melting pot of all kinds of people from all over the world. While some places like Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Italy (or even the so-called alternative, "real" Little Italy in the Bronx), get a ton of name recognition, you might be surprised that there are other neighborhoods named for the immigrants who've settled there that fly a little more under the radar. For instance, New York City's "Little Paris" is a less well-known block where you can find many French-owned businesses like wine shops, bakeries, and chic stores.
"Little Paris" is not a formally recognized neighborhood in New York City (although there is a petition to change that). Still, it is generally agreed that it takes up one block of Centre Street, between Grand Street and Broome Street in the Soho/Nolita (North of Little Italy) area. There is even a Little Paris plaque on a wall right next to Coucou, a French language school. The owners of Coucou commissioned the sign and have been spearheading a campaign to get the New York City government to recognize the block formally under its Parisian-inspired name. The campaign also seeks to create a community amongst French-owned businesses, French speakers, and people who just like French culture in the area. The area also has some historical ties to France, since there was also a French neighborhood within Soho during the 19th century. Of course, in addition to shopping and eating, Francophiles can also go to Little Paris to attend classes at Coucou, though they also have classes online, as well as cultural events, from cooking classes to language intensives. There is also a guide to "Little Paris" on Coucou's website.
'Little Paris' in New York City is a tiny treasure trove of French food and wine
In "Little Paris," you can get your fill of delicious French treats. One of the most popular places to go in the area is Maman, a French bakery with a few locations in the city that has excellent chocolate chip cookies and hot chocolate as well as French classics like almond croissants and other pastries, quiches, and tartines. Maman also serves breakfast and lunch. There really is no better place to experience Parisian cafe culture in New York City.
If you'd like to partake in a French wine experience, grab a drink at La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels, a wine bar near Maman. It offers 600-plus different wines (though they're not all French). If you're also in the mood for an appetizer or some French cheese, get some small bites with your wine. The bar also sometimes hosts a DJ, and amateur wine enthusiasts can attend a "wine bootcamp" with its sommeliers to learn more about wines from around the world. Other French eateries in the area, though not directly on Centre Street, are just a short walk away, including Le Coucou (a restaurant that should not be mistaken for the language school of a similar name) on Lafayette Street, Cafe Gitane on Mott Street, and Raoul's on Prince Street if you're craving some high-end steak frites.
You can shop chic French boutiques in NYC's 'Little Paris'
Shoppers will find several French-brand clothing stores in this area, though not all on Centre Street. This selection includes Sézane on Elizabeth Street, Maison Kitsuné on Lafayette Street, and Maje on Spring Street, where you can find classic, French fashion that is also perfect for everyday wear. If you're also a fan of French beauty products, Diptyque has plenty of aromatic candles and fragrances for your home as well as perfumes for yourself. And for those who enjoy luxurious perfumes, Le Labo on Elizabeth Street is the best place to get classic, popular scents. And what is fashion without accessories? Anne et Valentin on Prince Street is famous for its colorful and quirky eyewear to pair with your favorite outfit.
Last but not least, a trip to Clic is just as essential a stop as getting a coffee at Maman or shopping for a new ensemble at Sézane in "Little Paris." Clic is a bookstore, home goods store, and gallery all rolled into one. The French-owned boutique store is stocked with irresistibly adorable housewares like dinnerware and ceramics, plush rugs and pillows, lamps, furniture, and gardening accessories, as well as design books that are perfect for displaying on your coffee table and artwork by contemporary artists for your walls. It even has some clothing for both adults and children (plus books and toys for the kids too). For more European-style places in New York City, be sure to check out SoHo's neighborhood with Belgium vibes.