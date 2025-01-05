New York City's 'Little Paris' Is A Warm Romantic Enclave Of Wine, Bakeries, And Shopping

New York City is a melting pot of all kinds of people from all over the world. While some places like Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Italy (or even the so-called alternative, "real" Little Italy in the Bronx), get a ton of name recognition, you might be surprised that there are other neighborhoods named for the immigrants who've settled there that fly a little more under the radar. For instance, New York City's "Little Paris" is a less well-known block where you can find many French-owned businesses like wine shops, bakeries, and chic stores.

"Little Paris" is not a formally recognized neighborhood in New York City (although there is a petition to change that). Still, it is generally agreed that it takes up one block of Centre Street, between Grand Street and Broome Street in the Soho/Nolita (North of Little Italy) area. There is even a Little Paris plaque on a wall right next to Coucou, a French language school. The owners of Coucou commissioned the sign and have been spearheading a campaign to get the New York City government to recognize the block formally under its Parisian-inspired name. The campaign also seeks to create a community amongst French-owned businesses, French speakers, and people who just like French culture in the area. The area also has some historical ties to France, since there was also a French neighborhood within Soho during the 19th century. Of course, in addition to shopping and eating, Francophiles can also go to Little Paris to attend classes at Coucou, though they also have classes online, as well as cultural events, from cooking classes to language intensives. There is also a guide to "Little Paris" on Coucou's website.