Situated On Georgia's Appalachian Trail Is A Wildly Rewarding Hike Boasting Sweeping Mountain Views

The Appalachian Trail is renowned as the longest hiking trail in the world, and around 78 of the trail's 2,200 miles are in the state of Georgia. Thru-hikers have been testing their skills on these woodsy mountainsides for almost 90 years. If you don't feel the call to spend months in the wilderness, you don't have to commit to the entire route to enjoy it, and you won't have to figure out how to stay in touch with your loved ones to see one of the absolute best spots on Georgia's Appalachian Trail. The Preachers Rock hike only takes around an hour to complete and rewards hikers with some truly stellar views of the North Georgia Mountains.

If you're not hiking in, you'll want to park your car at the Woody Gap Trailhead, along Highway 60. It's about an hour and a half from Atlanta by car, and there's not a lot around except for wild country. In fact, the closest community, Suches, supposedly has the smallest public school in the entire state, but this remoteness is exactly why hikers love the area so much. For such a short hike, it gives you a rare opportunity to be immersed in nature. If you're looking for a place to stay so that you can get an early enough start to see the sunrise or stay late enough to appreciate the sunset, check out the nearby Above the Clouds Hostel. It's a favorite of thru-hikers, so you might just get the opportunity to hear some trail stories when you get back.