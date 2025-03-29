Situated On Georgia's Appalachian Trail Is A Wildly Rewarding Hike Boasting Sweeping Mountain Views
The Appalachian Trail is renowned as the longest hiking trail in the world, and around 78 of the trail's 2,200 miles are in the state of Georgia. Thru-hikers have been testing their skills on these woodsy mountainsides for almost 90 years. If you don't feel the call to spend months in the wilderness, you don't have to commit to the entire route to enjoy it, and you won't have to figure out how to stay in touch with your loved ones to see one of the absolute best spots on Georgia's Appalachian Trail. The Preachers Rock hike only takes around an hour to complete and rewards hikers with some truly stellar views of the North Georgia Mountains.
If you're not hiking in, you'll want to park your car at the Woody Gap Trailhead, along Highway 60. It's about an hour and a half from Atlanta by car, and there's not a lot around except for wild country. In fact, the closest community, Suches, supposedly has the smallest public school in the entire state, but this remoteness is exactly why hikers love the area so much. For such a short hike, it gives you a rare opportunity to be immersed in nature. If you're looking for a place to stay so that you can get an early enough start to see the sunrise or stay late enough to appreciate the sunset, check out the nearby Above the Clouds Hostel. It's a favorite of thru-hikers, so you might just get the opportunity to hear some trail stories when you get back.
What it's like to hike the Preachers Rock trail
The gorgeous views on the Preachers Rock hike start from the second you get out of your car. There is an overlook right in the parking area across the street from the trailhead that lets you get an incredible look out over the landscape. For the majority of this hike, you are essentially walking along a path through the woods. The trail may be a little rough in some places, but most hikers only find it moderately challenging. While you might not want it to be your first solo hike, you don't need to be a seasoned veteran to take this trail on.
The final section of the trail gets much steeper. Fortunately, the trail zigzags with some switchbacks and stairs to make the way up a little easier, but it's still a considerable workout if you aren't used to trekking into the mountains. At the top, however, you'll be rewarded with breathtaking views from Preachers Rock. While it's not quite at the very top of Big Cedar Mountain, this flat rocky area is the perfect place to stop, relax, and enjoy the view. Some people even bring a picnic.
Planning the perfect Preachers Rock hike
If you're going to hike the trail to Preachers Rock and prefer to avoid Appalachian Trail crowds, make sure to arrive early — and not just because the sunrise views are stellar. At peak hiking times, like summer weekends, you can expect there to be a lot of hikers on the trail with you, and parking spots around the trailhead are often full. The trail is open all year, but be aware that in the winter the trails can be slippery with ice and snow, and in the summer, Georgia can be pretty hot and muggy. You're better off going on a cool spring morning, when the trail will be shady and wildflowers dot your path, or on a crisp fall evening when the vibrant fall foliage makes the views from the top even more beautiful than usual.
As you hike, you'll want to keep your eyes on the ground in front of you when you aren't admiring the views. The trail can be uneven in places, and there are drop-offs along the way. If you're not totally sure where you're going, though, check the trees. This trail is pretty well maintained, so you shouldn't have too much trouble finding your way, but if you're not feeling confident, look for white trail blazes (pictured), or painted rectangles, on the trunks along your way. These are all along the Appalachian Trail and won't lead you astray.