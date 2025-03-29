The Most Expensive Vacation Destination In Florida Is A Hidden Luxurious Little Island In The Keys
As you drive down the Keys, the Overseas Highway goes right through the middle of everything. Nothing is ever really hidden from the two lanes of asphalt and the thousands of motorists driving along. There are many subdivisions, towns, and neighborhoods, but few are secret. However, among those Floridian islands, Duck Key is unique. It's only connected to the highway by a small bridge, and the entire community feels removed. For most drivers, the only evidence the place even exists is a fleeting glimpse across the water and a small, nondescript road sign.
Duck Key is primarily a residential island, a quiet Keys neighborhood filled with private homes. The one notable exception is the swanky Hawks Cay Resort, one of the 10 best beach resorts in the U.S. for a family vacation. Duck Key offers a wonderful mix of Florida relaxation and interesting attractions — think private beach lagoons, marina, and all the splendors of an exclusive island resort neatly tucked away on a little island.
However, it might not be the right place for those feeling economically thrifty. An analysis by Florida Rentals (via Miami Herald) claims that the island is Florida's most expensive place to vacation. The site claims that the average cost per night for one guest is $716, while couples average $560 a night. The next most expensive destinations the research found were Destin, Orlando, Big Pine Key, and Key West.
Accommodation costs in Duck Key, Florida
A search of the accommodation options on Duck Key reveals that it is pretty pricy. There is only one resort on the island, Hawks Cay Resort, where the cost of a king room with a water view falls just under $600 a night (at the time of this writing); the price depends on the day of the week and season. You can also score a private, four-bedroom, ocean-view townhouse for about $1,200 a night. The island also has vacation rentals, which consist mainly of condos and townhomes. Prices start as little as $250 a night on sites like Airbnb. Of course, there are other fees to consider, and these properties do not usually have access to resort facilities.
It takes more than room costs to tally up an expensive vacation. The cost of dining, drinks, and activities needs to be taken into account as well, and luckily, there are plenty of opportunities to blow a little more cash on Duck Key should you wish to do so. There are the typical diversions that you would expect from a Keys resort, including the top-notch Calm Waters Spa, five pools, a beach, the obligatory tiki bars, and several great restaurants. There are water sports options, like paddleboarding or fishing and diving boat charters out of the marina. Perhaps most uniquely, the resort has a dolphin facility on site. Dolphin Connection allows you to get in the water with trained dolphins and meet these friendly mammals up close.
Duck Key costs compared to other Florida Keys destinations
While Duck Key stands on its own, it hardly exists in a vacuum. Even those staying at a resort with everything they need will want to hop in the car for some explorations. The nearest town of consequence to Duck Key is Marathon, the second largest city in the Keys. You'll find a supermarket, shops, and many restaurants in the area — plus plenty of alternate accommodations at a wider range of prices. It's only a 15-minute drive from Duck Key to the center of Marathon.
The overall average price of accommodations on Duck Key may be pricy, but you don't have to look far to find even more expensive choices. Take, for example, Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in the Lower Keys. This mega-exclusive quiet island getaway, accessible only by boat, has suites starting around $2,000 a night. If you want to stay near town, what about the cottages on Sunset Key, just off of Key West harbor? Here, a two-bedroom cottage goes for at least $1,500 a night. The Moorings Village, located in the Upper Keys village of Islamorada, has various cottages and homes ranging from $950 to $6,000 a night. There are plenty more examples all around the state.
Transportation tips for Duck Key and the Middle Keys
No matter how you get to the Florida Keys, it's a road-tripping paradise on one of America's most scenic roads, the Overseas Highway. The small communities dotted along the way require you to have your own wheels. You can fly into either Key West, an hour and a half away from Duck Key, or Miami, about two and a half hours north. Once you're on the Overseas Highway, all navigation is done by mile marker. The end of U.S. 1 is at MM 0 in Key West, and the road connects to the mainland around MM 107 in Key Largo. The turn to Duck Key is roughly in the middle of the island chain at MM 61.
The most popular times of year to visit the Florida Keys are from the holidays through April, plus July and August when the kids are out of school. During the summer, temperatures are slightly more moderate than the muggy, hot days you'll find on the Florida mainland. However, average high temperatures in July and August still hit the mark of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a great time to get in the water and cool off.