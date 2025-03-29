The Most Expensive Vacation Destination In Florida Is A Hidden Luxurious Little Island In The Keys

As you drive down the Keys, the Overseas Highway goes right through the middle of everything. Nothing is ever really hidden from the two lanes of asphalt and the thousands of motorists driving along. There are many subdivisions, towns, and neighborhoods, but few are secret. However, among those Floridian islands, Duck Key is unique. It's only connected to the highway by a small bridge, and the entire community feels removed. For most drivers, the only evidence the place even exists is a fleeting glimpse across the water and a small, nondescript road sign.

Duck Key is primarily a residential island, a quiet Keys neighborhood filled with private homes. The one notable exception is the swanky Hawks Cay Resort, one of the 10 best beach resorts in the U.S. for a family vacation. Duck Key offers a wonderful mix of Florida relaxation and interesting attractions — think private beach lagoons, marina, and all the splendors of an exclusive island resort neatly tucked away on a little island.

However, it might not be the right place for those feeling economically thrifty. An analysis by Florida Rentals (via Miami Herald) claims that the island is Florida's most expensive place to vacation. The site claims that the average cost per night for one guest is $716, while couples average $560 a night. The next most expensive destinations the research found were Destin, Orlando, Big Pine Key, and Key West.