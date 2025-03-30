The Best Way To Get Through Airport Security With Strollers And Car Seats, Per TSA

No one looks forward to going through security at the airport, and parents who need to travel with larger items like strollers and car seats may feel like they're at an additional disadvantage. If you flew prior to 2001 and don't remember things always being as strict they are now, you aren't wrong — the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was founded in response to the national tragedy of 9/11, and is part of the Department of Homeland Security. TSA agents are present for the safety of all passengers as well as crew, but agency's strict security guidelines can be challenging, especially for families traveling with young children.

The best way to prepare for the security line is to understand that everything you bring with you to the airport and onto your flight needs to be screened by TSA (including strollers and car seats, despite their bulky nature). There is a rule and regulation for everything you bring on board, which poses a lot of questions for the average traveler. While there are varied airport hacks that can help you zip through TSA, you will probably begin your packing with a laundry list of questions: Will my stroller need to fit through the X-ray machine? Do the liquid rules apply to medication and breast milk? Can I bring nail clippers, tweezers, or a disposable razor?

While the rules may seem complicated and foreign to the average person, TSA agents know them backwards as well as forwards. Ask them any questions you need to once you arrive at the airport, but it's best to pack according to the varied safety rules and regulations that are outlined on the official TSA website so you don't run into any surprises once you're already in line.