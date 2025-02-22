Simple And Effective Tricks To Surviving The Airport With Kids

As the mom of three kids who were, at one point, all in either diapers or pull-ups at the same time, I know a thing or two about traveling with little ones in tow and the extensive packing that's needed to avoid meltdowns and mini-crises. While a tablet full of Cartoon Network or Nick Jr. videos can go a long way in keeping the troops happy, it will only get you so far when you're stuck in Atlanta on a three-hour layover with a trio of restless traveling companions who don't understand why they can't see Mickey already.

From an 18-hour car ride to Bonnaroo Music Festival with my then-15-month-old son to a speed run through the world's busiest airport, I've learned the secret to traveling anywhere with kids is strategic planning (and packing) that starts with listening to other parents who have already been through it themselves. The Mary Poppins bag of common sense tips and sneaky mom hacks I've picked up from other parents has taken my family from the stroller to teen phases. Bookmark this list for the next time you find yourself facing a layover with kids — and also don't forget to check out these bizarre attractions at airports around the world during your longer layovers.