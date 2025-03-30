Hidden Beneath Oklahoma City's Lively Streets Is A Unique Vibrant Tunnel System Full Of Art

Oklahoma City is an artsy cowboy culture destination with affordable prices, blending Western heritage with a cool, contemporary arts scene and modern attractions. In its downtown you'll find Bricktown, a walkable entertainment district with quirky shops and canal-side dining. But beyond the neon-lit streets and bustling avenues, one of the city's most fascinating attractions lies out of sight — unless you know where to look. Beneath Downtown Oklahoma City, a mile-long network of tunnels connects major buildings, creating a hidden world of color, history, and artistic installations.

The Oklahoma City Underground, originally opened in 1974 but repurposed in the 2000s, serves as both a functional walkway and an immersive art space extending over 20 city blocks. As you wander through, the tunnels glow with vibrant neon hues, illuminating murals of the state's landscapes, historic landmarks, and abstract installations. All the while, the tunnels provide a practical way to navigate downtown, linking key locations like Leadership Square and the First National Center while offering shelter from summer heat or winter storms. With over 20 discreet entrances scattered across the city — some of which may require a little sleuthing to find — there's an adventure waiting to unfold beneath the streets.