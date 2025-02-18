The Artsy Cowboy Culture Destination In Oklahoma For Big-City Amenities At An Affordable Price
As far as Southern states go, Oklahoma doesn't get enough love. This is a shame considering it's home to a spectacular destination: Oklahoma City. The Sooner State's capital is rich with western culture and art. Additionally, there's no shortage of activities and the food scene is delectable. The cherry on top? Oklahoma City is acclaimed for its low cost of living. A 2024 year-end report from the Council for Community and Economic Research named Oklahoma City as one of the least expensive urban areas in the country. This is fantastic for residents, but this affordability extends to visitors as well. Simply put, you can get by on a small budget and still experience the best of Oklahoma City.
There are plenty of vibrant neighborhoods to explore on a trip to OKC. Take, for instance, Stockyards City. This area exudes western charm and features the Oklahoma National Stockyards, where you can witness a cattle auction on Monday and Tuesday mornings — no admission fee required. At the Paseo Arts District, one of the most underrated stops on Route 66, you can view locally made pieces at countless galleries like Paseo Gallery One, open Tuesday to Sunday at the time of writing.
Visitors can also stroll Bricktown, a lively walkable cobbled gem of quirky shops and food in Downtown Oklahoma City. You can even take a guided water taxi tour on the Bricktown Canal for less than $15 at the time of writing or pop into the American Banjo Museum for a nominal admission fee. If you're looking for a budget holiday, you're in luck; visitors will find that there's plenty more to do in this thriving metropolis without breaking the bank.
You don't want to miss out on these affordable Oklahoma City attractions
Oklahoma City has a number of world-class attractions that will undoubtedly enchant visitors. What's more, they'll find admission fees priced at $20 or less. Aside from affordability, there's variety. In short, there's something for everyone. If perusing the galleries at the Paseo Arts District isn't enough, head to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, which is open Wednesday to Sunday and features noteworthy temporary exhibits and works by renowned American artists. Steps away you'll find Myriad Botanical Gardens. Visitors can wander through the Crystal Bridge Conservatory, a magnificent greenhouse brimming with flora and fauna. Keep in mind that there is no cost for the verdant outdoor portion of this lovely site, which is open daily.
A must-visit culture destination in Oklahoma City is the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, open daily. Western American art, Native American art, and a plethora of relics pertaining to cowboys are on display. On Google, one reviewer praised the museum's low price point, explaining, "Every time I turned a corner there would be something amazing to see and learn about."
Ranked as the best attraction in town on Tripadvisor is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. This site tells the story of the devastating Oklahoma City bombing. Visitors can pay their respects to the 168 victims who died on that fateful day in April 1995 at the Field of Empty Chairs as well as learn about how the lives of survivors were affected by this act of domestic terrorism. The museum is open daily. Complimentary parking is included with the price of admission. Take note that with the exception of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, all these attractions can be found downtown.
Cheap must-eats in Oklahoma City
Foodies who visit Oklahoma City will be ballin' on a budget. At Nic's Grill, you can feast on scrumptious burgers lauded by actor Colin Farrell on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via YouTube) as the best. You can expect to pay less than $20 for your meal at this hole-in-the-wall eatery. Take note that Nic's Grill only accepts cash and is open for lunch Monday to Saturday.
At Florence's Restaurant, you can get your fill of Southern cuisine. Menu items include fried chicken, catfish, collard greens, and candied yams, among other specialties, and it's all sold at a reasonable price point, available Monday to Friday. In 2022, Florence's Restaurant received an award from the prestigious James Beard Foundation — the first restaurant in Oklahoma to earn the award. At another restaurant, Thai Kitchen, open weekdays, you can enjoy a hearty lunch meal from a menu that includes pad Thai paired with a spring roll or soup. Many of these destinations are easy to get to, but if you don't have a rental car or want to avoid paying for parking, take advantage of EMBARK, Oklahoma City's impressive public transportation system, offering low-cost fares and passes.
If Oklahoma City is on your radar for your next vacation, you can fly into the city's Will Rogers International Airport (OKC). Non-stop flights are offered from cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. To get more bang for your buck on accommodations, consider planning your visit for winter. Although the weather will be chilly, you'll avoid the summer crowds. You can typically find stays at hotels like the Wyndham Grand Oklahoma City Downtown, which has high marks on Tripadvisor for its affordability, central location, and high-quality rooms. If you're looking to add a day trip to your itinerary, venture to Edmond, an up-and-coming destination located just out of Oklahoma City.