The Artsy Cowboy Culture Destination In Oklahoma For Big-City Amenities At An Affordable Price

As far as Southern states go, Oklahoma doesn't get enough love. This is a shame considering it's home to a spectacular destination: Oklahoma City. The Sooner State's capital is rich with western culture and art. Additionally, there's no shortage of activities and the food scene is delectable. The cherry on top? Oklahoma City is acclaimed for its low cost of living. A 2024 year-end report from the Council for Community and Economic Research named Oklahoma City as one of the least expensive urban areas in the country. This is fantastic for residents, but this affordability extends to visitors as well. Simply put, you can get by on a small budget and still experience the best of Oklahoma City.

There are plenty of vibrant neighborhoods to explore on a trip to OKC. Take, for instance, Stockyards City. This area exudes western charm and features the Oklahoma National Stockyards, where you can witness a cattle auction on Monday and Tuesday mornings — no admission fee required. At the Paseo Arts District, one of the most underrated stops on Route 66, you can view locally made pieces at countless galleries like Paseo Gallery One, open Tuesday to Sunday at the time of writing.

Visitors can also stroll Bricktown, a lively walkable cobbled gem of quirky shops and food in Downtown Oklahoma City. You can even take a guided water taxi tour on the Bricktown Canal for less than $15 at the time of writing or pop into the American Banjo Museum for a nominal admission fee. If you're looking for a budget holiday, you're in luck; visitors will find that there's plenty more to do in this thriving metropolis without breaking the bank.