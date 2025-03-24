The United Kingdom's Unsettling Warning To Its Citizens About Traveling To America
The U.K. government issued guidance to its citizens, warning them to be careful about strict visa rules when entering the U.S. Though travelers were previously only warned that entry rules were defined and enforced by U.S. authorities, the official travel advice website expanded its warning on March 20, 2025, to include the following message: "The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."
The change comes after President Donald Trump's administration instituted stricter border control measures. Those policies are impacting people coming into the country legally. One such case happened when a U.K. citizen, Becky Burke, was detained by ICE in February. Burke had stayed with a host family in Oregon, performing household chores in exchange for free accommodation. This practice is common around the world, but authorities argued that it violated tourist visa restrictions because chores constitute work. The widely publicized case has made some people — especially Europeans — wary of travel to the U.S.
At the time of writing, the U.K.'s foreign travel advice for the U.S. includes a warning for a high risk of terrorist attacks and a low but possible risk of mass shootings. The U.K. government also points out that these warnings apply to American territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Other countries have updated their travel warnings for the US
In light of the Trump administration's policies, the U.K. isn't the only country that's updated its U.S. travel warnings. After having three citizens arrested at the border, Germany now warns that having a visa or a visa waiver does not necessarily mean that you will be able to enter the United States. One of the best countries for American expats, Canada, has also issued a similar update to anyone visiting the U.S., reminding visitors to be careful about following visa requirements.
Denmark and Finland now count the U.S. as a country that is not safe for transgender travelers. President Trump has changed government policy and now only allows for the recognition of two genders. This poses a problem for transgender citizens of the Scandinavian countries, who can mark their gender as "X" on their passports. Believing this can cause problems when applying for a visa or when entering the U.S., both countries are telling transgender travelers to call their country's U.S. embassy for advice before traveling.
While Mexico has not issued new travel warnings and continues to allow visa-free entry for up to 180 days, it is enforcing existing rules more strictly. Reports now indicate that Americans should have valid passports and entry permits if visiting the country and should expect longer lines if they're planning to make day trips into Tijuana and other border towns.