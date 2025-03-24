The United Kingdom's Unsettling Warning To Its Citizens About Traveling To America

The U.K. government issued guidance to its citizens, warning them to be careful about strict visa rules when entering the U.S. Though travelers were previously only warned that entry rules were defined and enforced by U.S. authorities, the official travel advice website expanded its warning on March 20, 2025, to include the following message: "The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

The change comes after President Donald Trump's administration instituted stricter border control measures. Those policies are impacting people coming into the country legally. One such case happened when a U.K. citizen, Becky Burke, was detained by ICE in February. Burke had stayed with a host family in Oregon, performing household chores in exchange for free accommodation. This practice is common around the world, but authorities argued that it violated tourist visa restrictions because chores constitute work. The widely publicized case has made some people — especially Europeans — wary of travel to the U.S.

At the time of writing, the U.K.'s foreign travel advice for the U.S. includes a warning for a high risk of terrorist attacks and a low but possible risk of mass shootings. The U.K. government also points out that these warnings apply to American territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.