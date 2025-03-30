One Of The Caribbean's Best Resorts Offers An Exclusive Anguilla Getaway With Pristine Beaches
Spanning around approximately 35-square-miles, Anguilla is a Caribbean island that remains blissfully safe from mass tourism. The British Overseas Territory may be small, but it packs a punch, with peaceful beaches, colorful corals, tiny cays, and mysterious caves. You won't find massive all-inclusive resorts, with luxury tourism focusing on unique, boutique hotels that provide personalized experiences. These include the self-proclaimed "Grand Dame" of Anguilla, Malliouhana.
Perched on a cliff right above the Caribbean Ocean, Malliouhana has a privileged position that provides guests magnificent views all around. The Auberge Resorts Collection property is known for its whitewashed architecture with soft accents of blue and yellow, as well as its lush 25-acre gardens. It was first opened in 1984, recently celebrating four decades, and has become a staple of the island's hospitality offerings.
The ocean is, of course, both Anguilla's and Malliouhana's main draw. Guests of the 5-star resort can choose between Turtle Cove, a private stretch of sand that gives way to clear blue water, and the popular Meads Bay, considered one of the best beaches in the entire world. The first tends to be quiet and peacefully uncrowded. In the latter, you'll find beach bars serving refreshing drinks and island bites, so you can enjoy the sand and water for longer. If you want a break from the beach, you can also spend your days lounging in one of the property's two infinity pools that look out into the ocean.
What it's like to stay at Malliouhana
As a luxury resort, Malliouhana offers its guests numerous amenities. Most guest rooms look out onto the ocean, though some also face the expansive garden. Anyone staying in a suite will have ocean views guaranteed, while guests of the four villas can expect a personal butler, VIP treatment, and the option to hire a private chef. Previous guests have had positive experiences with Malliouhana's service, with Tripadvisor reviews often pointing out that the staff makes it a point to learn your name and remember certain preferences, making people feel welcome and cared for during their stay.
Guests can also take advantage of complimentary kayak, sailboat, and paddleboard rentals, as well as free classes that include sunrise yoga, tropical flex and flow, and total body workouts. After exercising, you might want to book a treatment at the Spa at Malliouhana, which uses island ingredients and a combination of international techniques. The spa has private fitness training rooms for anyone who wants to work out at their own pace.
The resort is also known for its culinary offerings. Celeste By Kerth Gumbs is the main restaurant, serving sea-to-table catch and dishes inspired by a fusion of Caribbean and Mediterranean cuisine. Pair your meal with an award-winning wine selection as you look onto Meads Bay. For something lighter, have al-fresco drinks at Bar Soleil, or book a rum tasting with the hotel's rumelier.
Things to know about visiting Anguilla
Because of its small size and remote location, it's not always easy to get to Anguilla. The island is located around 12 miles north of St. Martin/Sint Maarten. The main gateways are Puerto Rico, Antigua, and St. Maarten, which connect to Anguilla via short flights or charter planes. Alternatively, you can take a ferry from St. Martin/St. Maarten that only takes 20-25 minutes. It's also possible to book a direct fly from Miami.
Once on the island, one of the most popular activities is hopping on a catamaran or boat and visiting some of the cays that surround Anguilla like Prickly Pear and Sandy Island. Like everywhere else in the Caribbean, the ocean beckons, so travelers often do some snorkeling and diving in one of the island's seven protected marine parks. If you'd rather stay on land, book a horseback riding tour, or plan a hike up to Crocus Hill, Anguilla's highest point. Another fun way to explore the island is to rent a Moke, a vintage open-air car that lets you ride in style. Use it to get to Sandy Ground, a tiny Anguillan town with upscale restaurants and chic boutique shops.
Though summer is hot, it's one of the best times to get good deals on island travel. It's also when the island's carnival, the Anguilla Summer Festival, takes place. A bit of heat seems like a fair price to pay for a wildly fun party.