One Of The Caribbean's Best Resorts Offers An Exclusive Anguilla Getaway With Pristine Beaches

Spanning around approximately 35-square-miles, Anguilla is a Caribbean island that remains blissfully safe from mass tourism. The British Overseas Territory may be small, but it packs a punch, with peaceful beaches, colorful corals, tiny cays, and mysterious caves. You won't find massive all-inclusive resorts, with luxury tourism focusing on unique, boutique hotels that provide personalized experiences. These include the self-proclaimed "Grand Dame" of Anguilla, Malliouhana.

Perched on a cliff right above the Caribbean Ocean, Malliouhana has a privileged position that provides guests magnificent views all around. The Auberge Resorts Collection property is known for its whitewashed architecture with soft accents of blue and yellow, as well as its lush 25-acre gardens. It was first opened in 1984, recently celebrating four decades, and has become a staple of the island's hospitality offerings.

The ocean is, of course, both Anguilla's and Malliouhana's main draw. Guests of the 5-star resort can choose between Turtle Cove, a private stretch of sand that gives way to clear blue water, and the popular Meads Bay, considered one of the best beaches in the entire world. The first tends to be quiet and peacefully uncrowded. In the latter, you'll find beach bars serving refreshing drinks and island bites, so you can enjoy the sand and water for longer. If you want a break from the beach, you can also spend your days lounging in one of the property's two infinity pools that look out into the ocean.