Nestled On Michigan's Sunrise Coast Is A Charming Beach Town Nicknamed 'The Cape Cod Of The Midwest'

Looking at a map, it's easy to see why Tawas Point is touted as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest" by local tourism sites like Pure Michigan. The long, skinny, hook-shaped peninsula juts out into Tawas Bay, a somewhat protected coastline on Saginaw Bay in Lake Huron on the east coast of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Although smaller in scale than Cape Cod, its sandy shores, picturesque lighthouse, and boat-filled harbors are undoubtedly reminiscent of the famous Massachusetts peninsula.

This part of Michigan is known as the Sunrise Coast — it faces east, after all. But with its scenic point looking back at Tawas Bay, it's possible to see the sunset from here, too. But there's more to explore in the bay, which has many miles of beaches along the inner shore and cute towns with every convenience you'd need. The two main towns, Tawas City and East Tawas, have everything travelers want — chic inns, camping options, cute bed and breakfasts, and plenty of dining options.

But it can't be an enchanting beach town without lots of opportunities to get out on the water and enjoy it, and Tawas City area doesn't disappoint. There's the state park on the point with 2 miles of beaches, plus miles more lining the bay's shoreline with city parks for access. Boating, sailing, and kayaking are popular activities here, as are kiteboarding and swimming.