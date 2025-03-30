Nestled On Michigan's Sunrise Coast Is A Charming Beach Town Nicknamed 'The Cape Cod Of The Midwest'
Looking at a map, it's easy to see why Tawas Point is touted as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest" by local tourism sites like Pure Michigan. The long, skinny, hook-shaped peninsula juts out into Tawas Bay, a somewhat protected coastline on Saginaw Bay in Lake Huron on the east coast of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Although smaller in scale than Cape Cod, its sandy shores, picturesque lighthouse, and boat-filled harbors are undoubtedly reminiscent of the famous Massachusetts peninsula.
This part of Michigan is known as the Sunrise Coast — it faces east, after all. But with its scenic point looking back at Tawas Bay, it's possible to see the sunset from here, too. But there's more to explore in the bay, which has many miles of beaches along the inner shore and cute towns with every convenience you'd need. The two main towns, Tawas City and East Tawas, have everything travelers want — chic inns, camping options, cute bed and breakfasts, and plenty of dining options.
But it can't be an enchanting beach town without lots of opportunities to get out on the water and enjoy it, and Tawas City area doesn't disappoint. There's the state park on the point with 2 miles of beaches, plus miles more lining the bay's shoreline with city parks for access. Boating, sailing, and kayaking are popular activities here, as are kiteboarding and swimming.
Tawas City, sunrises, and beachside fun
Saginaw Bay cuts into Lower Michigan and gives it the thumb of its famous mitten shape. The Sunrise Coast runs along it, starting in the charming town and historic downtown of Bay City and running north along Highway 23 towards Canada. Tawas Bay sits 70 miles north, marked by the beach towns of Tawas City and East Tawas. The road hugs the shoreline, and most of the town's attractions are centered right up front. Newman Street is the historic downtown, where brick sidewalks are lined with shops, restaurants, cafes, and candy stores.
Along the lakeshore, you'll find several places to spend time at the beach, including the Tawas City Shoreline Park and the Harbor Park in East Tawas. Connecting all the points along the bay is an exceptional 13.5-mile-long paved multi-use trail. It connects Alabaster Township in the south with Tawas Point State Park on the peninsula and allows for lots of biking or walking options no matter where you are.
The tip of the point, a 10-minute drive from town, is home to the 183-acre Tawas Point State Park, a campground, and a yacht club marina. The lighthouse, the only Victorian light station on the Lakes, is open for tours. There are also several nature trails around the sandy beaches that are very popular for birders. The park has several camping options, including a yurt, cabins, and a 193-site campground. You can make reservations online during the primary season, which runs from April until early November.
Explore and stay in the Cape Cod of the Midwest
Tawas has a ton of choices if you're looking to camp or stay in an inexpensive, no-frills hotel. But if you want to elevate your beach vacation, there are some excellent choices nearby to make it happen. You could treat yourself to a romantic lakeside getaway at the Huron House Bed and Breakfast, which is only 11 miles north of town near Oscoda. This hotel has a nearly perfect five-star rating and is a Traveler's Choice Award winner on TripAdvisor. It's one of several resorts and rental cottages located on Highway 23 along the lakeside.
The nearest airports to Tawas are the Flint Bishop Airport and the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, about two and three hours away, respectively. While Flint is closer, you'll find many more flight options arriving into the Detroit airport, including several international carriers. Once in the area, the cities along Tawas Bay are lined up along U.S. Highway 23, making navigation easy. It's the main highway in the area, following the northeastern coast's shoreline up to the laidback beach town of Cheboygan and Mackinaw City.
If you're looking for the best beach weather, visit during summer. July and August provide plenty of sunshine, and the water temperature of Lake Huron is in the high 60s. The area is home to several popular festivals, including arts and crafts shows, a weekly regional farmers market in summer, Oktoberfest, and a harvest festival in the fall. During the winter, the town is a hub for winter sports like cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.