Hidden On Lake Huron's Coast Is A Charming Michigan City With A Historic Downtown, Cozy Cafes, & Trails

You don't have to venture all the way to the ocean for a laid-back coastal getaway, as you can swap saltwater for freshwater and head to the Great Lakes for immaculate waterfront vibes. Tucked along the shores of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, Bay City is a charming Michigan destination that combines historic architecture and natural beauty. It may fly under the radar compared to more popular waterfront spots like the Caribbean of Michigan, but that's exactly what makes it special. Bay City's inimitable warmth and community feel make it a place you'll want to settle in and stay for a while. Combined with the sun-soaked riverside patios, sandy beaches, and eclectic shopping at Michigan's largest antique store, you'll never run out of things to do. It's also within easy driving distance to some of the most unique attractions in the state.

Though Bay City is best enjoyed in the summer, visiting in the colder months can be a great way to make the best of winter in Michigan. Nothing's more fun then rounding up your pals and taking a road trip to discover hidden gems. The great outdoors are a year-round playground here in the Midwest, as long as you're good and bundled up. Bay City's cozy cafes offer the perfect setting to warm up and gaze out at the gently falling snow. The closest major city is Detroit, so if you're traveling from out of state, you may want to start your adventure here. The distance from Detroit to Bay City is roughly 115 miles north, and there's a convenient daily bus service that runs from Detroit's Indian Trails Bus Terminal.