A Secret Ancient Abandoned Village Best Known As 'Armenian Machu Picchu' Is A Mountainous Mystical Gem
What makes an entire community abandon everything they've known, leaving behind homes, memories, and a way of life? And why are these eerie remnants scattered across the globe? Armenia, though a small country in the Caucasus region with dizzying mountain ranges, is home to a wealth of ancient sites, many of which remain mysterious and elusive. Hidden among the highlands lies the village of Hin Khot in Syunik Province, one of these baffling, deserted places.
Hin Khot is located right beneath Nor Khot, or simply Khot, a new village just above this settlement. The word "Hin" means "old" in Armenian, while "Nor" translates into "new." This subtle variation in names tells us that the residents of Hin Khot moved to the higher settlement and established a new town. Found in the heart of the mountains, the empty ruins of Hin Khot resemble the primordial terraces and steep slopes of Machu Picchu — which is why locals refer to it as its Armenian version.
Hin Khot's history dates back to the 2nd century B.C., making it one of Armenia's oldest villages. Historical records document the village's existence in the 5th century when Prince Babik of Syunyats granted the village to the Persian General Gori, a gesture showing his allegiance to Christianity. Over the centuries, Hin Khot thrived, but by the 1970s, the residents were forced to walk away from it all. Frequent earthquakes caused rocks to tumble down the mountain, which damaged homes and made life increasingly dangerous. Other challenges, such as the difficulty of bringing electricity — only achieved in the 20th century — and a rocky road, made it impossible to stay.
How to get there to Hin Khot, Armenia
Getting to Hin Khot is no easy feat, especially if you're tackling the whole thing by yourself. First, you'll need to land at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the capital city. From there, it's a four-hour drive to the abandoned village — longer if you make stops. The entrance to Hin Khot is sloped and treacherous, so if you decide to rent a car, make sure it's a 4x4 (because you won't make it without one). A more practical option is to fly from Yerevan to Kapan, a 45-minute domestic flight. From Kapan, take an affordable taxi to Tatev Monastery, which is about an hour away. Once there, you can ride the Wings of Tatev, the world's longest reversible cableway, to the other side in just 12 minutes. There, at the information center, you'll find Jeep tours to Hin Khot. While all this sounds a bit much, it's far better than dealing with the rugged terrain and potentially getting lost — Google Maps isn't always accurate in these mountainous areas. The Jeep tour is a bumpy ride, so buckle up — it's like a mountain safari.
Another option is hiking to Hin Khot, as the trail is well-marked. However, if it's your first solo hike, you have to be extra safe. In fact, it's better if you find a group with a knowledgeable guide and traverse the Legends Trail. Spanning over 90 miles through the Syunik region, the route takes you past remarkable natural and cultural landmarks, including Hin Khot.
Spot out-of-sight cross stones amidst ruins
After the long and demanding journey, the views and adventures awaiting in Hin Khot are nothing short of rewarding. The forsaken stone houses, built from rocks gathered from the mountain, are truly a sight to behold. Some paths may be overgrown with shrubs, bushes, and tumbled rocks, but they're still passable — just be sure to wear sturdy shoes.
In Armenia, Christianity was first adopted in 301 A.D. as the state religion; every village had a church, and Hin Khot was no exception. You can step inside the worn chapel and watch how the light pours through and illuminates the spot where the altar once stood. As you exit, take a moment to look up and discover a secret cross-stone, which is intricately carved high above the entrance. Many of the homes have basements and caves you can explore as long as you're not claustrophobic. Inside some houses, you might even stumble upon clay jugs and containers left behind. The most surprising discovery, though, is the fruit trees still thriving in the area. Since Hin Khot is situated in the lower part of the mountain, the climate allows persimmons, figs, and other fruits to flourish.
Make sure to bring a camera and a flashlight to check out the darker interiors of the old buildings — you'll be snapping plenty of photos. Don't forget water, as the hike is a rigorous uphill climb and offers no shade. To continue your Syunik excursion, add Zorats Karer to your itinerary. Just 30 minutes away, this ancient site, often called the "Armenian Stonehenge," actually predates its English counterpart. What more is out there besides the Armenian Machu Picchu and Stonehenge? Comparisons aside, these sites are uniquely Armenian.