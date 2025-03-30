A Secret Ancient Abandoned Village Best Known As 'Armenian Machu Picchu' Is A Mountainous Mystical Gem

What makes an entire community abandon everything they've known, leaving behind homes, memories, and a way of life? And why are these eerie remnants scattered across the globe? Armenia, though a small country in the Caucasus region with dizzying mountain ranges, is home to a wealth of ancient sites, many of which remain mysterious and elusive. Hidden among the highlands lies the village of Hin Khot in Syunik Province, one of these baffling, deserted places.

Hin Khot is located right beneath Nor Khot, or simply Khot, a new village just above this settlement. The word "Hin" means "old" in Armenian, while "Nor" translates into "new." This subtle variation in names tells us that the residents of Hin Khot moved to the higher settlement and established a new town. Found in the heart of the mountains, the empty ruins of Hin Khot resemble the primordial terraces and steep slopes of Machu Picchu — which is why locals refer to it as its Armenian version.

Hin Khot's history dates back to the 2nd century B.C., making it one of Armenia's oldest villages. Historical records document the village's existence in the 5th century when Prince Babik of Syunyats granted the village to the Persian General Gori, a gesture showing his allegiance to Christianity. Over the centuries, Hin Khot thrived, but by the 1970s, the residents were forced to walk away from it all. Frequent earthquakes caused rocks to tumble down the mountain, which damaged homes and made life increasingly dangerous. Other challenges, such as the difficulty of bringing electricity — only achieved in the 20th century — and a rocky road, made it impossible to stay.