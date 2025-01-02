The Ancient Site Often Called The 'Armenian Stonehenge' Predates Its English Counterpart

Many destinations like to compare themselves to iconic landmarks. North Cascades National Park, one of the snowiest places in the world, is often referred to as the "American Alps," while a mysterious site in New Hampshire that's more than 4,000 years old is known as "America's Stonehenge." But what if there was a version of Stonehenge that not only rivals its English counterpart, but actually predates it? That monument exists in Armenia, and it's called Carahunge.

Carahunge is known by many names — locals refer to it as Zorats Karer, which translates into "stones of power". You'll also hear some people calling it Dik-Dik Karer, meaning "standing rocks". The reason why this attraction is dubbed the "Armenian Stonehenge" is due to its striking similarities to the famous British location. Both are megalithic structures featuring a circle of massive stones, some with holes carved into them. But while the original Stonehenge is estimated to have been built around 5,000 years ago, Carahunge is believed to be even older — around 7,500 years old.