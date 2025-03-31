Nestled In Ohio's Stunning Hocking Hills Region Is An Enchanting Gateway City Full Of Cozy Midwest Charm

Less than an hour south of Columbus sits the unassuming town of Logan. Home to fewer than 10,000 people, Logan has long been a popular destination for local Ohioans — not only is it packed with cozy Midwest charm, but it serves as a gateway to two incredible state parks. So whether you're looking to get lost in the rolling hills and dense forests of central Ohio or cruise around scenic Lake Logan, the town is overflowing with outdoor recreation options.

Hiking, boating, and kayaking are just the beginnings of what Logan has to offer visitors. When you're not out enjoying nature, you can unwind and refuel in its charming downtown. It's about as large as you'd expect for a town of its population, but there's a shocking number of excellent restaurants, hotels, and entertainment options to keep you occupied in between your excursions. That makes Logan an extraordinarily well-rounded getaway destination — and one that's easy to recommend for any travelers seeking an action-packed Midwest vacation.

As a bonus, out-of-state visitors flying into John Glenn Columbus International Airport can explore an underrated state park perfect for nature lovers. Columbus itself is also worth exploring — and if you're an avid football fan, consider grabbing tickets to an Ohio State football game, as the stadium (and city) is a sight to behold on game day.