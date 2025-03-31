Nestled In Ohio's Stunning Hocking Hills Region Is An Enchanting Gateway City Full Of Cozy Midwest Charm
Less than an hour south of Columbus sits the unassuming town of Logan. Home to fewer than 10,000 people, Logan has long been a popular destination for local Ohioans — not only is it packed with cozy Midwest charm, but it serves as a gateway to two incredible state parks. So whether you're looking to get lost in the rolling hills and dense forests of central Ohio or cruise around scenic Lake Logan, the town is overflowing with outdoor recreation options.
Hiking, boating, and kayaking are just the beginnings of what Logan has to offer visitors. When you're not out enjoying nature, you can unwind and refuel in its charming downtown. It's about as large as you'd expect for a town of its population, but there's a shocking number of excellent restaurants, hotels, and entertainment options to keep you occupied in between your excursions. That makes Logan an extraordinarily well-rounded getaway destination — and one that's easy to recommend for any travelers seeking an action-packed Midwest vacation.
As a bonus, out-of-state visitors flying into John Glenn Columbus International Airport can explore an underrated state park perfect for nature lovers. Columbus itself is also worth exploring — and if you're an avid football fan, consider grabbing tickets to an Ohio State football game, as the stadium (and city) is a sight to behold on game day.
Lodging, dining, and entertainment in Logan, Ohio
Logan is an excellent hub for adventures, as it's home to a walkable downtown filled with fantastic restaurants, hotels, and other amenities. In fact, it's much like Ohio's oldest city that's also filled with lovely specialty shops. If you're traveling with kids, the first stop you should make is the Hocking Hills Children's Museum. Exhibits are designed for kids from 6 months to 10 years old, and day passes are quite affordable at around $10 for non-residents. For more offbeat entertainment — and a chance to view more than 3,400 pencil sharpeners — you can drive to the Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum.
With over 2,500 Google reviews, Pizza Crossing is one of the most popular restaurants in town. Featuring a casual setting and unique dishes like Bigfoot Pizza and Mexican Pizza, it's a delicious (and affordable) way to feed the whole family. Venture out of downtown to find the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls Restaurant — another highly rated destination. The elegant eatery serves "extraordinaire" food within a casual setting. It's also one of the best lodging options in Logan, as guests can book a cabin, geodome, yurt, and several other unique room options.
Worthington of Logan, meanwhile, is a vibrant boutique hotel near downtown. The independent hotel features a Tiki breakfast bar, Bali swimming pool, and 36 rooms with pastel colors flowing throughout the common areas and into the guest rooms, each featuring all the modern comforts you'd expect from a typical hotel experience.
Hocking Hills and Lake Logan State Parks
Ohio offers miles of shoreline along Lake Erie, but you don't have to visit one of its cozy lakefront towns to enjoy sandy beaches in the Midwest. Instead, you can venture out to Lake Logan State Park. Featuring a 527-foot swimming beach, it's an excellent spot to sink your toes in the sand and beat the humid Midwest heat. If you'd like to get out on the water, you can rent a kayak, canoe, pedal boat, paddleboard, or pontoon from the Lake Logan Marina. The lake is quite sizable at 400 acres, so you should have no problem finding a private spot to unwind.
Hocking Hills State Park and the Hocking State Forest are also located near Logan, and it's a better option if you're looking to lace up your hiking boots. A popular trail option in this area is Buckeye Trail, which takes you to Gorge Overlook. It'll wind you through forests and up a variety of cliffs as you make your way to the peaceful Cedar Falls. You'll be able to get a glimpse at Rose Lake, as well, making it a fantastic way to enjoy the varied landscape around Logan.
Hiking is not all you can enjoy at Hocking Hills State Park, as the area is also perfect for fishing, mountain biking, and stargazing. If you're interested in the latter, you'll want to check out the John Glenn Astronomy Park. Join one of its free educational space programs, but be sure to book in advance as spots fill up fast.