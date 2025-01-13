Ohio's Oldest City Features A Walkable Downtown Lined With Specialty Shops And Riverfront Beauty

Though it's not as luxurious as a world-renowned shopping destination in California, this tiny town in southeastern Ohio offers much more variety than you'd expect. One specialty shop that needs to be on every visitor's list is McKenna's Market. Owned and operated by the McKenna family, its shelves are stocked with Amish cheeses, local artisanal foods, delectable chocolates, and a wide assortment of spices and seasonings. You'll find the store located in the heart of downtown, so consider stocking up before heading back to your hotel.

Speaking of lodging, try snagging a reservation at either The Hackett Hotel or Lafayette Hotel. Both put you a stone's throw from the best of Marietta, including Front Street, Ohio Riverfront Park, and the River Trail. The Hackett Hotel resides within a building from 1899 that was renovated to account for modern sensibilities, while the Lafayette Hotel sits on the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers.

Other fantastic shops in downtown Marietta include the Wit and Whimzy gift shop, Dad's Primitive Workbench antique store, and Teri Ann's Clothing. Most of Marietta's best museums are found beyond downtown, though the Ohio River Museum and Campus Martius Museum are both highly regarded. You'll find these just beyond the Ohio River Scenic Byway, giving you a chance to dive into the region's past and explore exhibits like a steam-powered towboat or tour two of Ohio's oldest buildings.