Ohio's Oldest City Features A Walkable Downtown Lined With Specialty Shops And Riverfront Beauty
Marietta is the oldest city in Ohio, and its charming streets are steeped in history. Originally founded in 1788 as Adelphia (but already inhabited by the Hopewell and Adena people), the town would later be renamed to pay tribute to France's Marie Antoinette. Though the queen would go on to become an infamous leader, she played a pivotal role in helping colonists during the American Revolution. Today, Marietta is a quaint town filled with wonderful restaurants, exciting specialty shops, and a striking riverfront that lets you enjoy both the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers.
Sitting just north of the West Virginia border, Marietta is around two hours away from the busy streets of Columbus. The small town is home to 13,000 people, yet its downtown is bursting with oversized delights. From locally owned specialty shops, a gorgeous riverwalk, and plenty of surrounding beauty, it's an off-the-radar destination offering a slower pace of life. Best of all, its walkable downtown is located right next to the waterfront — letting you enjoy much of its charm without ever needing to fill up your gas tank.
Downtown Marietta's shops, restaurants, and amenities
Though it's not as luxurious as a world-renowned shopping destination in California, this tiny town in southeastern Ohio offers much more variety than you'd expect. One specialty shop that needs to be on every visitor's list is McKenna's Market. Owned and operated by the McKenna family, its shelves are stocked with Amish cheeses, local artisanal foods, delectable chocolates, and a wide assortment of spices and seasonings. You'll find the store located in the heart of downtown, so consider stocking up before heading back to your hotel.
Speaking of lodging, try snagging a reservation at either The Hackett Hotel or Lafayette Hotel. Both put you a stone's throw from the best of Marietta, including Front Street, Ohio Riverfront Park, and the River Trail. The Hackett Hotel resides within a building from 1899 that was renovated to account for modern sensibilities, while the Lafayette Hotel sits on the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers.
Other fantastic shops in downtown Marietta include the Wit and Whimzy gift shop, Dad's Primitive Workbench antique store, and Teri Ann's Clothing. Most of Marietta's best museums are found beyond downtown, though the Ohio River Museum and Campus Martius Museum are both highly regarded. You'll find these just beyond the Ohio River Scenic Byway, giving you a chance to dive into the region's past and explore exhibits like a steam-powered towboat or tour two of Ohio's oldest buildings.
Marietta's riverfront and surrounding beauty
Ohio has a surprising wealth of natural beauty, including an underrated island escape in Lake Erie and a vibrant state park teeming with colorful fall foliage. In Marietta, the main natural attraction is the joining of the Ohio and Muskingum River. A visit to town lets you appreciate both waterways, thanks to the Ohio Riverfront Park and River Trail. You could also consider taking a stroll across one of the area's many scenic bridges — such as the Williamstown Bridge that stretches into West Virginia.
Ohio Riverfront Park is south of downtown, spanning 3 acres along the Ohio River. You'll find a few benches and grassy areas here, as well as a staircase that leads up to the Williamstown Bridge. The River Trail also carves through the park before turning northward through town and continuing along the Muskingum.
Take the River Trail far enough, and you'll stumble upon the East Muskingum Park Gazebo and Memorial to the Start Westward. These beautiful works of art are worth enjoying before wrapping up your time on the River Trail, which spans a length of over 3 miles. Interested in walking the whole thing? Park up north at Indian Acres Park and head south towards downtown. The River Trail is one of the best ways to experience Marietta, walking you by most of its biggest attractions and picturesque viewpoints.