Aruba's Premier Attraction Is A Coral Island With All-Inclusive Water Activities And Caribbean Beauty

Apart from the incredible beaches, there are also exclusive experiences that can make the visit to this island even more unforgettable. It's possible to explore Aruba's marine life beyond snorkeling via two unique activities: SNUBA diving and Sea Trek helmet diving. SNUBA diving is a mix between snorkeling and scuba diving, allowing visitors to breathe underwater without heavy equipment. This underwater experience lets visitors descend up to 20 feet and explore Aruba's reefs up close. As for Sea Trek helmet diving, this experience offers the opportunity to walk along the ocean floor wearing a special oxygenated diving helmet. This is a great way for those who want to see marine life without needing any traditional diving skills. Both SNUBA and Sea Trek are not included in the general admission price but can be added for an extra fee.

For those seeking even more thrilling water adventures, there are high-speed banana boat rides and a water park filled with twisting slides — perfect for an awesome family vacation in Aruba. One visitor on Reddit, u/xclame, said in the r/Aruba subreddit, "One of the most fun things to do there is the banana boat ride (which you get unlimited rides for) BUT there's always a large queue, so you might spend 10-20 times as much time waiting in the queue than you do actually riding the banana." There's also the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the resident flamingos on the beach, but you'll need to upgrade to one of the premium plans to meet these lovely creatures. However, according to some traveler reviews on Tripadvisor, expect to see just a few flamingos behind a fence, which might not be worth it.