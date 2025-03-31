Aruba's Premier Attraction Is A Coral Island With All-Inclusive Water Activities And Caribbean Beauty
Aruba, known for its turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and year-round sunshine, is a Caribbean dream destination. While the island nation is known for its stunning beaches and natural attractions, one particular spot stands out as one of its premier adventure and relaxation retreats: De Palm Island.
Just a short drive and a ferry ride away from Aruba's capital, Oranjestad, De Palm Island is a private coral island offering a ticketed, all-inclusive experience filled with thrilling water activities, Caribbean charm, and exclusive beachside luxury. Whether you're snorkeling in the incredible waters among colorful coral reef fish, soaring down waterslides, or relaxing with tropical cocktails under a cabana, De Palm Island provides the perfect escape for families, couples, and all types of travelers.
Read on to uncover why De Palm Island is a must-visit for your Caribbean vacation, including the many exciting activities that await you on the island and how to plan the perfect trip to Aruba's incredible destination.
Why De Palm Island is Aruba's ultimate all-inclusive escape
De Palm Island isn't just another hotspot for a beach getaway but a full-day adventure that combines relaxation, excitement, and natural beauty all in one place. Visitors to the island get unlimited access to a variety of land and water activities. In fact, it is surrounded by some of Aruba's best snorkeling spots, so getting underwater is a must. Expect to see colorful fish, sea turtles, and beautiful corals — remember to pack an underwater camera, such as the GoPro Hero11 Waterproof Action Camera, to document the amazing species you encounter. Snorkeling gear and tours (which run twice a day) are included with your entry ticket to De Palm Island. Tickets should be purchased in advance on the island's website but can also be bought at the ferry terminal.
If you're looking for some peace and quiet, the island has hammocks and shaded beach chairs, ideal for unwinding between activities. And don't worry; your entry fee to the island also comes with unlimited food and drink, allowing you to enjoy a buffet of Caribbean-inspired cuisine and an open bar serving cocktails, beer, and soft drinks to quench your thirst. If you're more interested in an elevated retreat away from the crowds, it's also possible to rent a private cabana with premium service, lounge chairs, and ocean views. The VIP cabanas do come at a cost which depends on the size of your party. Because it is a coral island, note to bring along some swim shoes such as Athmile Water Shoes — a Tripadvisor review mentioned that the rocks were very large in some swimming areas.
Water activities and unique experiences on De Palm Island
Apart from the incredible beaches, there are also exclusive experiences that can make the visit to this island even more unforgettable. It's possible to explore Aruba's marine life beyond snorkeling via two unique activities: SNUBA diving and Sea Trek helmet diving. SNUBA diving is a mix between snorkeling and scuba diving, allowing visitors to breathe underwater without heavy equipment. This underwater experience lets visitors descend up to 20 feet and explore Aruba's reefs up close. As for Sea Trek helmet diving, this experience offers the opportunity to walk along the ocean floor wearing a special oxygenated diving helmet. This is a great way for those who want to see marine life without needing any traditional diving skills. Both SNUBA and Sea Trek are not included in the general admission price but can be added for an extra fee.
For those seeking even more thrilling water adventures, there are high-speed banana boat rides and a water park filled with twisting slides — perfect for an awesome family vacation in Aruba. One visitor on Reddit, u/xclame, said in the r/Aruba subreddit, "One of the most fun things to do there is the banana boat ride (which you get unlimited rides for) BUT there's always a large queue, so you might spend 10-20 times as much time waiting in the queue than you do actually riding the banana." There's also the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the resident flamingos on the beach, but you'll need to upgrade to one of the premium plans to meet these lovely creatures. However, according to some traveler reviews on Tripadvisor, expect to see just a few flamingos behind a fence, which might not be worth it.
Planning your De Palm Island trip
Getting to De Palm Island involves just a five-minute ferry ride from the main island of Aruba. If you're flying in, the nearest airport is Queen Beatrix International Airport, a 10 to 15-minute drive away from the ferry terminal. Keep in mind that it's possible to book a tour package that includes transportation to save you the hassle of figuring out how to get there.
To make the most out of your trip, be sure to arrive on the island early before it gets crowded to get the best spots on the beach. The island opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. If you're planning to book any premium activities, it's always recommended to book them in advance. Otherwise, enjoy the all-inclusive fun — but remember to stay hydrated and use water reef-safe sunscreen such as Thrive Reef Safe Sunscreen, as it helps protect marine life, unlike chemical sunscreens.
While Aruba's weather is warm and sunny all year, visiting from April to August comes with lower hotel rates and smaller crowds. (Most tourists head to Aruba to escape the winter.) The weather is a bit warmer at this time, with temperatures reaching 87 degrees Fahrenheit, but it is still possible to enjoy all the activities. The dry season runs from January to August. You should be aware of hurricanes before planning any summer retreat to the Caribbean. Although Aruba is south of the hurricane belt, it is still sometimes affected by hurricanes, with around four hitting the island each year, typically from late June to early November.