This Once-Prized Picturesque Italian Resort Island Is Now A Totally Eerie But Beautiful Abandoned Gem
Italy's southern coastline is dotted with beautiful islands that don't get enough attention. While places like Capri and Sicily steal the spotlight, there are plenty of lesser-known islands perfect for those seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure. If you find yourself in the Calabria region — an area known for its Amalfi Coast views without the crowds — then you're in for something special. Just off Calabria's western shore lies Isola di Dino, or Dino Island, a stunning yet eerily abandoned nature-filled nook peeking out of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
This rocky island, covered in lush Mediterranean vegetation, was once earmarked to be a high-end resort. But today, instead of luxury villas and bustling tourist hubs, you'll find an overgrown, ghostly paradise. The few buildings that remain — an abandoned restaurant, pod-like bungalows, and a watchtower at the top — serve as haunting reminders of a dream that never quite materialized. Meanwhile, around its edges, the sea has carved out caves that glow with blue hues, giving the island a heavenly touch. These can be explored by boat, while the most adventurous visitors can dive beneath the waves to discover submerged rock formations and marine life. And if the island's abandoned ruins don't spark your imagination, its history certainly will — Dino Island has been linked to everything from ancient temples to pirate treasure and Ottoman invasions.
The story of Dino Island, from pirate legends to lost dreams
With a name like "Dino Island," you might expect to find a T. rex lurking behind the rocks, but unfortunately, no dinosaurs were involved in this island's story. One theory behind the name is that it comes from "aedina," meaning temple and referencing a long-lost temple to Venus that may have once stood here. The other theory points to "dine," the Greek word for vortex, connecting to the strong sea currents that swirl around the island. Some locals whisper that treasure remains buried somewhere on the island, hidden by pirates. This is because the Ottoman pirate Dragut allegedly used Dino Island as a base in the 16th century.
In 1962, Dino Island was purchased by Gianni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat and Ferrari, with the intention of transforming it into an exclusive, luxury getaway. The plans were ambitious: A sleek hotel, a series of futuristic dome-shaped bungalows, a restaurant, and even a road and dock were built. But the dream unraveled, and by the 1990s, the island had been abandoned. Agnelli's contract was officially canceled in 2014, leaving the remnants of the resort to be reclaimed by nature. The history of the abandoned structures led writer Bianca Felicori to describe the strange remains as relics of "society's broken dreams" in Domus Magazine. Today, visitors can still see the deteriorating bungalows and follow the deserted road up to the watchtower, where sweeping views of the Gulf of Policastro unfold below.
Exploring and getting to Dino Island
The real magic of Dino Island lies in its natural wonders — starting with its sea caves. Boat tours from Praia a Mare, the closest mainland town, will take you along the island's sandstone cliffs where hidden grottos await. The Lion's Cave, with a rock formation shaped like a lion's head, is a favorite among visitors, offering stunning views back toward the Calabria coast. Then there's the Blue Cave, where blue light reflects off the water and shimmers onto the cave walls. The Cave of the Waterfalls is marked by delicate white stalactites, while the smaller Monk's Cave and Cave of the Sardines have a quieter intrigue (and, yes, an abundance of sardines).
Beneath the water, Dino Island is a diver's paradise. The island is known for its vibrant gorgonians — delicate, fan-like coral formations that come in brilliant shades of red, orange, and purple. The underwater world is also home to moray eels, octopuses, and colorful fish. Above water, the island's landscape is full of wildlife, too, with migratory birds, wild rabbits, and an endangered yellow flower called Primula Palinuri forming colonies on the terrain.
The only way to get to Dino Island is by boat from Praia a Mare, a coastal town with scenic beaches. The closest airport is Lamezia Terme International Airport, about two hours away by car or train. From Praia a Mare, travelers can rent kayaks or boats at Spiaggia Punta Fiuzzi, the sandy stretch of beach that looks directly out to the island. While summer is the most popular time to visit — perfect for swimming and exploring the caves — autumn is an underrated time since Calabria has some of the best fall foliage views in Italy.