This Once-Prized Picturesque Italian Resort Island Is Now A Totally Eerie But Beautiful Abandoned Gem

The real magic of Dino Island lies in its natural wonders — starting with its sea caves. Boat tours from Praia a Mare, the closest mainland town, will take you along the island's sandstone cliffs where hidden grottos await. The Lion's Cave, with a rock formation shaped like a lion's head, is a favorite among visitors, offering stunning views back toward the Calabria coast. Then there's the Blue Cave, where blue light reflects off the water and shimmers onto the cave walls. The Cave of the Waterfalls is marked by delicate white stalactites, while the smaller Monk's Cave and Cave of the Sardines have a quieter intrigue (and, yes, an abundance of sardines).

Beneath the water, Dino Island is a diver's paradise. The island is known for its vibrant gorgonians — delicate, fan-like coral formations that come in brilliant shades of red, orange, and purple. The underwater world is also home to moray eels, octopuses, and colorful fish. Above water, the island's landscape is full of wildlife, too, with migratory birds, wild rabbits, and an endangered yellow flower called Primula Palinuri forming colonies on the terrain.

The only way to get to Dino Island is by boat from Praia a Mare, a coastal town with scenic beaches. The closest airport is Lamezia Terme International Airport, about two hours away by car or train. From Praia a Mare, travelers can rent kayaks or boats at Spiaggia Punta Fiuzzi, the sandy stretch of beach that looks directly out to the island. While summer is the most popular time to visit — perfect for swimming and exploring the caves — autumn is an underrated time since Calabria has some of the best fall foliage views in Italy.