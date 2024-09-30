Destinations Across Italy With Unparalleled Fall Foliage Views, According To Research

When we think of fall foliage, we reminisce about the captivating scenery along New York's Hudson River Valley or the rolling hills of the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway. We don't think of Europe so much, even though the continent is home to some of the oldest preserved woodlands in the world. We're even less inclined to consider Italy as a prime destination for fall foliage. This would, however, be a mistake.

Advertisement

Italy is more than medieval squares and stunning Amalfi Coast beaches. Though smaller than California, it is one of the most geologically diverse nations in all of Europe. Travelers can go from snow-covered Alpine scenery in the north to hot sun and sand in the south. In between, there is a whole range of forests, farms, vineyard-covered hills, lakes, and mountains. That's where you'll discover landscapes teeming with truly stunning fall foliage.

While much of Italy's leaf-peeping glory is concentrated in the north and central regions, you can find great foliage destinations as far south as Calabria! As our research shows, visiting Italy for a fall foliage tour is one of the savviest and most beautiful trips you can make. So, join us on this autumn ride down the Boot!

Advertisement