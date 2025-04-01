The Little-Known Train Etiquette Tip Rick Steves Says Can Make Or Break Your Journey Overseas

Rick Steves is a bit of an icon in the travel world. Known for his practical wisdom, travel books, and best-selling European tours, Steves developed a love of travel early on in life and has been sharing his knowledge since the mid-1970s. Focused mostly on European travel, Steves preaches the value of experiencing not only the traditional, touristy aspects of travel but also the smaller moments and local interactions, leading to a wider sense of empathy and appreciation for other cultures. Keeping in line with his view of respecting cultural norms while visiting other countries, Steves offers great advice on his website for not upsetting the locals when taking the train overseas.

The travel guru says to always consider local manners and customs while traveling on a train, specifically by being aware of your surroundings. "Pay attention to the noise level in your car," notes Steves. "If everyone else is speaking in hushed tones, follow suit." Steves adds that some trains contain quiet cars that are meant for riders seeking a hushed environment, like those hoping to catch up on some sleep while aboard or those who need to focus on getting work done during the journey. It's important to take note of which type of car you're seated in as to not disturb others. Regardless of what type of train car he's in, Steves tries "not to be the loudest person in earshot." He remarks this is easier in boisterous places such as Italy, compared to more reserved cultures like Germany.