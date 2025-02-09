Rick Steves' Genius 'Secret Research Weapon' Is One You Can Easily Use Yourself On Your Next Vacation

Travel pro and guidebook author Rick Steves has been giving advice and recommendations for decades. He's the authority on European travel, and his guidebooks have helped tourists get the most out of vacations. On his website, he also gives us a look into the methods he uses when he researches information for his books, videos, and posts. One of them is something you can easily use to plan your next vacation, no matter where in the world you're going. He tells us, "My secret research weapon is taking time to interview people running the hotels and restaurants already listed in my guidebook."

He compares himself to a lint brush, picking up tips the way the sticky surface picks up debris. Making friends or having a lovely chat with the people whose job it is to welcome travelers and diners is the perfect way to get a very different view of a place than from simply searching the internet for the famous sights.

Talking to locals can give you an idea of what to see, what to skip, and which pitfalls to avoid, like a hidden local gem that you might not find on a standard itinerary or an overhyped restaurant. As Steves says, restaurants are a great place for info. Whether you're speaking to the manager about the best after-hours bar at closing time or asking your server about the best bakery in the area, they're going to have a very different perspective than you might find on a site advertising a museum or experience — that said, museum guards usually have some great advice on what to see and do, as well.