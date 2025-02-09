Rick Steves' Genius 'Secret Research Weapon' Is One You Can Easily Use Yourself On Your Next Vacation
Travel pro and guidebook author Rick Steves has been giving advice and recommendations for decades. He's the authority on European travel, and his guidebooks have helped tourists get the most out of vacations. On his website, he also gives us a look into the methods he uses when he researches information for his books, videos, and posts. One of them is something you can easily use to plan your next vacation, no matter where in the world you're going. He tells us, "My secret research weapon is taking time to interview people running the hotels and restaurants already listed in my guidebook."
He compares himself to a lint brush, picking up tips the way the sticky surface picks up debris. Making friends or having a lovely chat with the people whose job it is to welcome travelers and diners is the perfect way to get a very different view of a place than from simply searching the internet for the famous sights.
Talking to locals can give you an idea of what to see, what to skip, and which pitfalls to avoid, like a hidden local gem that you might not find on a standard itinerary or an overhyped restaurant. As Steves says, restaurants are a great place for info. Whether you're speaking to the manager about the best after-hours bar at closing time or asking your server about the best bakery in the area, they're going to have a very different perspective than you might find on a site advertising a museum or experience — that said, museum guards usually have some great advice on what to see and do, as well.
How to take advantage of Rick Steves' secret research weapon
One person that you should definitely speak to is your hotel's general manager. The concierge will certainly have tips, but a manager also knows the area, hears complaints and compliments, and may very well live nearby. The housekeeping staff, the people holding the door at the hotel, and shopkeepers can give you their own local take as well. After all, the idea is to make yourself feel like a local.
One great way to do that in terms of food is to hit a grocery store when you get to your destination. For instance, a café in Paris may have all the usual suspects like croissants and macarons, but grocery store shelves show you how everyday people like to snack. Ask for recommendations from the grocers as well. Steves says to splurge on a local, professional tour guide at the start of your trip so they can point out where the people who live there choose to go for fun and good food.
Another good idea is to chat with locals on the street. For instance, if you see a family with happy kids, ask the parents for a great place to bring your own. Or, if you happen to be in Italy, you can take part in the passeggiata, which Steves claims is the best, most fun way to communicate with locals. In the evening, everyone goes out to the local square or piazza to see and be seen, catch up, and chat. It's a great time to strike up a conversation to find must-see spots to hit on your trip.