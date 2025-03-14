Rick Steves' 10 Best-Selling European Tours To Embark On
Popular TV host and best-selling guidebook author Rick Steves has been encouraging Americans to travel for over 40 years. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves Europe, a tour program that brings more than 30,000 annual visitors from across the Atlantic every year. Rick is passionate about the continent and lists Slovenia as his absolute favorite, but he also ranks Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, and Iceland highly. However, his best-selling European tours include some of the more popular destinations for American tourists, including Italy and France.
Before you sign up for one of his tours, it's essential to do a bit of homework. If you're wondering if airfares are included, they aren't. If you're wondering if you'll get some "me time," you absolutely will. If you're wondering if singles need to pay a supplement, they do. Additionally, Rick's website mentions the physical demands of each day's itinerary, so if mobility is an issue, it pays to take a look. That said, Rick's tours are accessible for most people, and the destinations on offer are very exciting.
Best of Venice, Florence, and Rome in 10 Days Tour
Rick Steves' best-selling tour explores three of Italy's most iconic cities: Venice, Florence, and Rome. Beginning in Venice, you'll get a guided tour of the city's backstreets and the architectural grandeur of St. Mark's Square, with the option of visiting the Basilica and Doge's Palace. You'll bear witness to Venetian masterpieces at the Gallerie dell'Accademia — easily one of Italy's best art museums — and, of course, enjoy a moonlit gondola ride on shimmering Venetian canals. You'll follow up this enchanting jewel with a visit to the Tuscan city of Florence and its Renaissance treasures. This includes Michelangelo's transcendent David at the Accademia Gallery and more stunning artwork from artists, such as Leonardo and Botticelli, at the magnificent Uffizi Gallery. On your way to Rome, you'll stop off at Umbria for some lunch and wine tasting before enjoying the timeless sites of the ancient capital city.
Starting at $3,295 per person, July seems the best month if you want savings. Many reviewers mentioned the professional guides as being knowledgeable, engaging, and enhancing the experience, while others appreciated the balance between guided activities and free time for personal exploration. One 2024 reviewer on his website simply said her tour was "well planned [and] organized," and her favorite "WOW" moment was "[the] back streets and door knockers [and the] unexpected beauty in small corners." Another reviewer, who took a tour on the same day, said her favorite moment was "wandering after dark in Venice and feeling completely at home."
Heart of Italy in 9 Days
If you're pushed for time but want to pack in the absolute highlights that Italy has to offer, you could opt for Rick Steves' second best-selling tour. With this option, you'll enjoy the heart of Italy in nine days, starting in Rome, where you'll experience the best the Eternal City has to offer. With highlights including guided tours of the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the Roman Forum, you'll be left spellbound by the awe-inspiring grandeur. Optional visits to St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican Museums, and the Sistine Chapel round off what any visitor could only describe as a divine spectacle.
However, that's just the start; you'll tour Volterra's old streets, visit the fascinating Guarnacci Etruscan Museum, sip bold Italian wines, and visit an olive farm before exploring the dramatic coastal region of Cinque Terre. You can enjoy this picturesque area at your own pace, choosing to hike the famous cliffside paths, relax by the azure sea, or even wander the charming, sun-drenched villages. One reviewer who took a tour at the end of fall 2024 enjoyed this area so much she was inclined to leave a comment stating, "The coastline was beautiful, weather was perfect, way of life simple ... and the gelato!!"
Following Cinque Terre, you'll venture to Florence and embark on the Renaissance walking tour featuring Brunelleschi's Dome, Ghiberti's Baptistery Doors, and Michelangelo's David at the Accademia Gallery before marveling at the masterpieces of Leonardo, Botticelli, and more from Michelangelo at the Uffizi Gallery. Prices start at $2,995, but there are no winter tours available. However, the man himself recommends April as the best time to visit Cinque Terre.
Best of Italy in 17 Days Tour
If you have more time, why not see the best Italy has to offer over the course of Rick Steves' epic 17-day tour? This one starts in Venice — an ideal romantic destination for couples — where you have the option to visit the lavishly decorated St. Mark's Basilica and the Gothic Doge's Palace. You also have an optional (but unmissable) gondola ride through Venice's canals. You'll then drive to the Dolomites region, where you'll experience Austrian-Italian culture and have a free day for hiking or exploring mountain villages. Nature lovers can enjoy both the Alpe di Siusi, Europe's largest alpine meadow, and the stunning Lake Como for dramatic encircling peaks before turning your attention to art.
In Florence, you'll get guided tours of this lavish city's landmarks, including the Gallery of the Academy of Florence and Italy's premier art museum, the Uffizi Galleries. The UNESCO-listed coastal region of Cinque Terre National Park and the rolling hills, vineyards, and medieval towns of Tuscany await next. There, you can explore markets and visit the masterpiece of Gothic architecture that is Siena Cathedral.
The tour ends in Rome, where you'll admire the epic sites of the Colosseum and the 2,000-year-old Pantheon, among other unmissable historical treasures. Following this, you'll visit the world's smallest country, the Vatican City, where you'll explore St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums. Spring tours cost $5,795. However, you can find starting prices at $5,595, especially toward the end of August, but there are no winter tours.
Best of Sicily in 11 Days Tour
If the Italian peninsula is described as being shaped like a boot, then Sicily is the ball being kicked. Sitting right on the 'toe' of Italy, a visit to this culturally distinct island is another of Rick Steves' best-selling tours. The 11-day itinerary starts at $3,195 and initially takes in the energetic city of Palermo and its bustling North African- and Arabic-influenced markets before exploring multiple architectural traditions at the hilltop town of Monreale.
The tour then blends historical wonder with natural beauty and culinary delights, especially at the ancient Greek site of Segesta, with its monumental Doric temple and the medieval town of Erice high up in the hills. You'll sample local specialties, such as Castelvetrano olives and Marsala wine. The fascinating Valley of the Temples in Agrigento awaits next, followed by the remarkable Roman mosaics at Villa Romana del Casale and the historic city of Syracuse, with its layers of Greek, Roman, and Baroque history.
Nature plays a starring role when you visit the smoldering bucket-list destination, Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes. There's a high chance you'll witness volcanic activity and may even see lava flows if you're lucky. The tour concludes at the magnificent Greek theater in Taormina, where you have the opportunity of capturing photos of ancient architecture against the dramatic backdrop of Mount Etna and the Mediterranean Sea. A winter tour offers the best prices and the lowest crowds. Temperatures are cooler, although far from unbearable in the south of Italy, and a December tour provides the chance to enjoy Christmas markets.
Best of Paris in 7 Days Tour
Seven days in Paris allows you to explore beyond premier attractions like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre and really bite into the City of Love. And that's exactly what Rick Steves' Best of Paris in 7 Days Tour sets out to achieve. Starting at $2,595 (early spring price), the tour is an immersive journey through the heart of one of the world's most captivating cities and blends history with art while allowing for plenty of urban discovery. Iconic landmarks are weaved together with hidden neighborhoods and cultural treasures. Starting at the city's historic center at Île de la Cité, you can marvel at the architectural brilliance of Notre-Dame Cathedral and the intricate stained-glass windows of the Gothic Sainte-Chapelle.
For those looking to appreciate Parisian art, the bohemian neighborhood of Montmartre offers artistic heritage in abundance. Historically, it was the gathering place of artists such as Picasso and Van Gogh, and the panoramic city views from the Sacré-Cœur Basilica offer a backdrop you'll never forget. The Louvre tour allows for personal exploration of masterpieces, including the Mona Lisa, while other cultural highlights include the opulent UNESCO World Heritage site, the Palace of Versailles. You'll get a detailed guided tour of mesmerizing sites like the Hall of Mirrors before enjoying free time to explore the palace's gardens.
There are also plenty of other opportunities to explore the City of Lights by yourself. Structured tours take up the morning and evening activities, like a river cruise on the Seine, and these are not to be missed. However, a number of afternoons are free for you to enjoy the city at your own pace and discover neighborhoods like the Marais district or wander along the Champs-Élysées.
Paris and the Heart of France in 11 Days Tour
While Paris is an undoubted highlight of any trip to France, the country has much more to offer than just its capital city. For anyone interested in the City of Light who has a little more time to explore further, Rick Steves' Paris and the Heart of France in 11 Days Tour might just be the ticket. Paris is the starting point, and you'll spend three nights there exploring sites like the Latin Quarter, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and Sainte-Chapelle, while also visiting world-class museums. Among these is the Musée d'Orsay, a collection of the finest Impressionist art exhibits on the planet, and the Louvre, where you can admire the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo while Rick Steves himself keeps you informed with his audio guide.
Following the capital city, the journey ventures into the diverse landscapes and historical treasures of the Loire Valley. You'll explore medieval châteaux and get glimpses into royal life at locations like Chambord and Chenonceau. Hitting the coastal areas of Brittany and Normandy offers a completely different cultural experience, and among the unmissable highlights here is Mont-Saint-Michel, one of France's gorgeous must-see churches. This abbey is often described as gravity-defying due to its precarious yet majestic position atop a rocky island.
One reviewer on the website mentioned it as her favorite on a fall tour, saying, "On a tour that had a "wow" at every stop, I think the most exceptional was on Mont Saint Michel." You'll also get to experience some poignant moments at the D-Day beaches and enjoy more art history at Monet's gardens, with their reflective waters and lily ponds. Prices start at $3,995, with early April offering good prices, but there is no winter tour for this one.
Best of the Adriatic in 14 Days Tour
This tour takes in none other than three splendid countries on the Adriatic Sea: Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This trio of diverse destinations offers spectacular nature and captivating history, starting in the charming Slovenian capital of Ljubljana. You'll enjoy the city's vibrant cafe culture and riverside markets before discovering the Julian Alps and the picturesque Lake Bled, which looks like a medieval fairytale.
Following this small sample of the Adriatic Coast, Croatia awaits, specifically the Istrian Peninsula with its rolling hills and Venetian architecture. You'll enjoy harbor walks and hilltop towns in this stunning slice of Mediterranean paradise and visit the Plitvice Lakes National Park with its kaleidoscopic lakes, cascading waterfalls, and lush forests. You might even spot bears and rare species of birds before touring the buzzing seaside town of Split on the Dalmatian Coast. You can experience this city's museums, galleries, and historic Diocletian's Palace or simply just relax on the waterfront before venturing into Bosnia and Herzegovina.
You'll learn all about the history of this fascinating country, starting with the cobbled streets of the riverside city of Mostar and its iconic Stari Most (Old Bridge). Back in Croatia, you'll explore more of the Dalmatian Coast and the charming island of Korčula. The tour culminates in Dubrovnik, the "Pearl of the Adriatic," where medieval walls and rich maritime history come to life. A grand tour of this cultural tapestry of Central and Southeastern Europe starts at $4,145 per person. Good deals can be found throughout the seasons, with Easter in Croatia particularly tempting. Unfortunately, this is another tour not to offer a winter escape, but this region is best explored in fine weather.
Best of Scotland in 13 Days Tour
Scotland evokes images of imposing mountains, sweeping glens, misty lochs, and windswept faces sipping on the world's best whisky. It's a small country, but it's one of the friendliest and most beautiful on the planet, not to mention a guaranteed blast. Rick Steves' 13-day Scottish tour begins in Glasgow, a city that the man himself feels is the most underrated destination in the country. You can enjoy the warm, grounded banter of the locals after you spend the day admiring the old and new architecture the city is famous for.
A visit to Stirling Castle — where William Wallace famously led his men into battle at Stirling Bridge — will appease history buffs, while a trip to the scenic Loch Lomond is a must for nature lovers. You'll step back in time on the windswept Isle of Iona when visiting an 800-year-old abbey before venturing north into the rugged Highlands. History buffs and nature lovers will unite at Glencoe, the haunting yet stunning site of the country's most infamous massacre in 1692.
You'll then explore castles and go monster hunting at Loch Ness, although refunds are not available if no sighting occurs. You'll spend a couple of nights in the Highland capital of Inverness, where you'll enjoy more unique Scottish hospitality. You'll sample whiskies, listen to stirring lone pipers, and visit the home of golf at St. Andrews before arriving at the inspiration behind Harry Potter's architecture and atmosphere — Edinburgh. The Scottish capital includes the imposing Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Mile, one of Europe's best sightseeing walks. Tours in winter are not available, probably due to the Highland roads often closing at this time. However, June, July, September, and October have prices starting at $4,795.
Best of Ireland in 14 Days Tour
Ireland is one of Rick Steves' favorites. He loves "getting the craic" in buzzing bars (Irish bars are just called bars here), exploring historical sites, and marveling at unique natural wonders, and his Best of Ireland in 14 Days Tour has it all. Starting in Dublin, you'll uncover the city's history, from British occupation to its newly prosperous and progressive streets. The top attraction is undoubtedly Trinity College and its Book of Kells, a lavishly illustrated ninth-century manuscript of the Gospels.
You'll then learn about Ireland's struggle for independence at Kilmainham Gaol and explore the medieval Rock of Cashel ruins at Tipperary. Killarney National Park offers a picturesque drive through forests, mountains, and lakes before enjoying traditional music in the seaside town of Dingle. There will be plenty of free time to enjoy the natural splendor of the Dingle Peninsula before witnessing the famous Cliffs of Moher and their dramatic drop into the wild waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Next, you'll tour Inishmore (the largest of the Aran Islands) and visit Dún Aonghasa, an ancient Celtic fortress precariously perched on a vertical cliff. More of the green Irish countryside awaits before heading to Northern Ireland to learn about the Troubles and the infamous 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre. You'll then follow the Antrim Coast and visit the perplexing Giant's Causeway, a UNESCO-listed natural wonder that features around 40,000 interlocking basalt columns formed by volcanic activity about 60 million years ago. The tour then ends in Belfast, where you'll ponder its evocative political murals before visiting the interactive Titanic Belfast Museum on the site where the fateful ship was built. There are no winter tours, but early April, late June, July, and mid-October offer the best prices, starting at $4,695.
Athens and the Heart of Greece in 14 Days Tour
This popular tour of Athens and Greece takes in some of the country's best ancient sites, including the Acropolis, Delphi, and Olympia, the site of the first Olympic Games. Starting in Athens, you'll take part in a strenuous morning hike to the top of the Acropolis, where you'll explore the ancient temples, including the imposing Parthenon, before wandering through the city's historical neighborhoods and marketplaces. After a couple of nights in the capital, you'll see the mystical ruins of Delphi by the rugged Mount Parnassus, where you'll learn all about Pythia, a priestess who delivered messages from Apollo. Following this fascinating experience, you'll take a scenic mountain railway ride, enjoy relaxing riverside cafes, and feast on local specialties before arriving at Olympia for a tour of ancient arenas and temples.
Discovering the dramatic coastline on the Mani Peninsula may be the most relaxing part of this tour. Beaches and fresh seafood await, while you can also choose to wander the winding cobbled paths and explore villages before discovering Monemvasia, a medieval fortress town located on a towering, rocky island. This was the favorite "wow" moment of one traveler, who said in a review on Rick Steves' website, "Just seeing the massive rock from our hotel was impressive. Once on the rock, the views of the Aegean Sea were spectacular."
The hilltop fortress town of Mystras and its ornate Byzantine churches await next, followed by the fortified city of Mycenae with its imposing Lion Gate, towering cyclopean walls, and remarkable tholos tombs. The whitewashed buildings on the island of Hydra then beckon before returning to the capital and the National Archaeological Museum, famous for its collection of ancient Greek artifacts. There are no winter tours, but early spring tours start at $3,995.