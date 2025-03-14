Rick Steves' 10 Best-Selling European Tours To Embark On

If you're pushed for time but want to pack in the absolute highlights that Italy has to offer, you could opt for Rick Steves' second best-selling tour. With this option, you'll enjoy the heart of Italy in nine days, starting in Rome, where you'll experience the best the Eternal City has to offer. With highlights including guided tours of the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the Roman Forum, you'll be left spellbound by the awe-inspiring grandeur. Optional visits to St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican Museums, and the Sistine Chapel round off what any visitor could only describe as a divine spectacle.

However, that's just the start; you'll tour Volterra's old streets, visit the fascinating Guarnacci Etruscan Museum, sip bold Italian wines, and visit an olive farm before exploring the dramatic coastal region of Cinque Terre. You can enjoy this picturesque area at your own pace, choosing to hike the famous cliffside paths, relax by the azure sea, or even wander the charming, sun-drenched villages. One reviewer who took a tour at the end of fall 2024 enjoyed this area so much she was inclined to leave a comment stating, "The coastline was beautiful, weather was perfect, way of life simple ... and the gelato!!"

Following Cinque Terre, you'll venture to Florence and embark on the Renaissance walking tour featuring Brunelleschi's Dome, Ghiberti's Baptistery Doors, and Michelangelo's David at the Accademia Gallery before marveling at the masterpieces of Leonardo, Botticelli, and more from Michelangelo at the Uffizi Gallery. Prices start at $2,995, but there are no winter tours available. However, the man himself recommends April as the best time to visit Cinque Terre.