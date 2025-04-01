'Arts Town, USA' Is A Riverfront Midwest City Full Of Eclectic Festivals, Shops, And Undiscovered Charm
In the heart of Wisconsin, about three hours northwest of Milwaukee, is the riverfront city of Wausau. Positioned right along the Wisconsin River and surrounded by forests, farmland, and nature preserves, its natural beauty is rivaled by its urban amenities — including not just top-notch eateries and shops but also a long list of lively festivals. A trip to Wausau gives you a chance to unwind with a relaxing hike in the morning and then explore big-city attractions like the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum or the Grand Theater at night. Wausau carries the moniker "Arts Town, USA," and with plenty of galleries, theaters, and other exhibits in the city, there are countless ways to stay busy.
Wausau might be surrounded by rural communities, but getting here is surprisingly easy. The Appleton International Airport is less than two hours away, and you'll pass through a bunch of charming Midwest towns on your drive north. Appleton is also near an underrated city with scenic lakefront views, allowing you to explore some of Wisconsin's most lovely locations in a single trip. But no matter how you plan to reach Wausau, a vacation here promises to be one that's close to nature yet never far from modern luxuries.
Festivals and artsy vibes in Wausau
If you're looking to check out Wausau's artistic side, consider visiting during one of its many festivals. Concerts on the Square run weekly from June through August, offering a look at regional bands covering all genres of music. Chalkfest is also held in June, and you'll get to witness chalk artists decorating the streets of downtown with colorful murals. The most iconic one, however, might be Wausau's ARTageous Weekend. Taking place annually in September, it's a city-wide celebration of Wausau's art scene featuring live performances from regional creators.
If you can't catch one of the city's many artsy festivals, you can still check out popular spots like the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. Originally housing collections inspired by birds, it now features a variety of exhibits based on the natural world. Whether it's decorative glassware, porcelain figurines, paintings, or photographs, there's bound to be something that captures your imagination. The historic Grand Theater is another must-visit. The original building from 1899 was demolished in 1927 to make way for the new and improved Grand Theater, and today, it remains a pillar of Wausau's artistic community.
Ready for a bit of shopping? Explore Wausau's trendy establishments like Sweets on 3rd for a wonderful selection of chocolates, candies, and coffee, or the incredibly popular Janke Book Store. Founded in 1874, it holds the title of "Wisconsin's Oldest Book Store" and is the perfect spot to find your next read. The 3rd Street Lifestyle Center is a great spot to shop in general, as it's where you'll find a lovely mix of local boutiques and trendy restaurants.
Get outdoors with these excellent parks near Wausau
Though it's not quite as remote as an epic Midwest national park in Lake Superior, Wausau still offers plenty of dramatic hiking trails. One of the best spots to hike is Rib Mountain State Park. Located west of the Wisconsin River, it's here you'll find the Rib Mountain Yellow Trail. This challenging route climbs over 800 feet across 4.4 miles as it winds you down the southern slope of Rib Mountain for expansive views before plunging through a dense forest. Other popular trails include the 2.5-mile Turkey Vulture to Homestead Loop and the quick 1.3-mile Rib Mountain Red Trail Loop.
Nine Mile Forest is also south of Wausau, and the nearly 5,000-acre forest provides both hiking and biking trails. Visit in the winter, and you can cross-country ski. All told, there are over 30 miles of trails throughout the area, making it easy to spend an entire day out in the Wisconsin wilderness. For something less rugged, you can explore the grounds of Monk Botanical Gardens. The 30-acre property is home to not just walking paths and lovely floral arrangements but also a meditation garden and educational center. Much like another Midwest garden known as an "urban oasis," Monk Botanical Garden is an excellent way to escape the city without having to venture far from its amenities.