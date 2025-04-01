'Arts Town, USA' Is A Riverfront Midwest City Full Of Eclectic Festivals, Shops, And Undiscovered Charm

If you're looking to check out Wausau's artistic side, consider visiting during one of its many festivals. Concerts on the Square run weekly from June through August, offering a look at regional bands covering all genres of music. Chalkfest is also held in June, and you'll get to witness chalk artists decorating the streets of downtown with colorful murals. The most iconic one, however, might be Wausau's ARTageous Weekend. Taking place annually in September, it's a city-wide celebration of Wausau's art scene featuring live performances from regional creators.

If you can't catch one of the city's many artsy festivals, you can still check out popular spots like the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. Originally housing collections inspired by birds, it now features a variety of exhibits based on the natural world. Whether it's decorative glassware, porcelain figurines, paintings, or photographs, there's bound to be something that captures your imagination. The historic Grand Theater is another must-visit. The original building from 1899 was demolished in 1927 to make way for the new and improved Grand Theater, and today, it remains a pillar of Wausau's artistic community.

Ready for a bit of shopping? Explore Wausau's trendy establishments like Sweets on 3rd for a wonderful selection of chocolates, candies, and coffee, or the incredibly popular Janke Book Store. Founded in 1874, it holds the title of "Wisconsin's Oldest Book Store" and is the perfect spot to find your next read. The 3rd Street Lifestyle Center is a great spot to shop in general, as it's where you'll find a lovely mix of local boutiques and trendy restaurants.