A BBQ Vending Machine In Kansas Offers An Iconic Restaurant's Best Bites On Demand At All Hours

The Jones sisters won't divulge what the secret ingredient in their sauce is, but when sharing their story are proud to say that the one thing they always put into their food is hard work. That hard work pays off as the barbecue haven often sees lines around the block for their daily-made creations. The restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. But these hours come with a caveat — the restaurant only stays open until 3 p.m. provided they haven't sold out. When the food is gone, the restaurant closes for the day.

The ribs, homemade sausages, and baked beans are some of the dishes that people rave about most, and one barbecue enthusiast on Google even described the burnt ends at the restaurant as "life-changing." Prices here are also quite reasonable and the restaurant is set up with a few picnic tables outside so you can enjoy your meal right away. Freight trains occasionally roar past, drowning out order requests, but that's a good clue that you're about to have an authentic dining experience (for more ways to know if a restaurant is authentic while traveling, here are some clues from Rick Steves).

For those who can't make it to the serving window before Jones Bar-B-Q closes, there's no need to fret, as the vending machine keeps the party going with its delicious sandwich options. While full-on meals in vending machines are common in places like Japan, vending machine meat sandwiches sound like a project that could go wrong if executed improperly. Luckily, Jones Bar-B-Q's vending machine is temperature controlled, and its sandwiches are tightly sealed in clamshell boxes, ensuring that your beef, ham, and turkey selections stay fresh.