The Best Places To Sample California's Deliciously Traditional Santa Maria-Style Barbecue

Santa Maria-style barbecue dates back to the mid-19th century, when settlers in rancheros throughout the Santa Maria Valley roasted sirloin over red oak fire. A century later, in the 1950s, Santa Maria Market owner Bob Schutz introduced a new icon to the style with tri-tip steak, a small, triangular sirloin cut that's lean yet tender and flavorful.

Since then, tri-tip steak has come to define Santa Maria barbecue for many. However, there's more to the regional style than just tri-tip, and it reflects the fresh, agricultural abundance of the Santa Maria Valley along California's central coast, near some of California's most underrated vineyards. Tri-tip steak is often served with beans — typically pinquito beans — tomato salsa, and salad dressed with either vinaigrette, French dressing, or blue cheese dressing.

Today, delicious Santa Maria barbecue can be found throughout the valley. If you're new to the area, dropping by, or just cruising along the California coast, here are the best towns to visit if you want to sample the best of Santa Maria-style barbecue.