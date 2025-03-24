5 Types Of Unique Vending Machines To Try On Your Vacation To Japan

If you're heading to Japan to see the natural beauty of Mount Fuji in the wintertime, soak in hot springs and spot snow monkeys in Yudanaka, or walk the streets of Osaka tasting all the incredible street food in "Japan's Kitchen," the idea of putting vending machines on your packed itinerary might seem strange. However, vending machines in Japan aren't like the vending machines you may be used to at home. Believe it or not, they're a fascinating slice of Japanese culture.

When you picture a vending machine, you likely imagine some chips, sodas, and maybe a cell phone charger if you're at the airport. In Japan, it's an entire industry worth billions of dollars. As you explore the country, you'll find fresh juice, hot drinks, alcohol, cigarettes, and some truly unusual novelty items available in vending machines.

It might seem strange at first to buy a full meal or a T-shirt from a vending machine, but if you're interested in what the machine has to offer, you should definitely give it a try. The food inside is often a lot better than it seems! Although it might not be the quintessential ideal when you imagine an authentic dining experience on your travels, vending machines are extremely popular in Japan, so you'll be shopping and eating like a local.