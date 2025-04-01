The Unexpected Law Motorists Will Need To Know Before Driving Anywhere In The Scenic State Of Utah
Road trips aren't exactly the most efficient way to travel. You're dealing with bathroom breaks (remember the genius 3-3-3 rule), questionable gas-station snacks, and hours of sitting. But somehow, Americans still love them. In fact, according to a Michelin-commissioned survey, 3 in 4 American drivers would rather hit the road than fly. Not because it's cheaper — because they actually enjoy the journey. But with places like Utah in the mix, who can blame them? It serves up five national parks, gorgeous scenic byways, and roads that end in breathtaking canyons. But before you start revving your engine in the Beehive State, there's one important law to keep in mind: Utah has the strictest DUI limit in the country.
Utah does not mess around when it comes to drunk driving. While every other state sticks to the standard 0.08 percent blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit, Utah slashed theirs to just 0.05 percent in 2018 — making it the lowest threshold for drunk driving in the country, at least as of this writing. For context, that's only one tick higher than the legal limit for commercial drivers. This move wasn't arbitrary, though. The state was clocking an average of nearly 30 DUI arrests per day for five straight years before tightening the rules, adding up to nearly 55,000 arrests, according to the state's Department of Public Safety. "Despite decades of public campaigns and other efforts to discourage driving after drinking, survey and observational data show many people continue to do so," they noted in a statement.
This just means that if you're planning a road trip through Utah's stunning scenery, enjoy the view — but maybe save the drinks for after you've parked for the night. Otherwise, that picture-perfect detour could come with a hefty fine and a not-so-cute mugshot.
Expect to pay a hefty fee if you violate the strict DUI law
Think Utah's DUI laws are tough? They get even tougher. The state doesn't just crack down on drunk drivers behind the wheel of a car — it also applies the same rules to electric bicycles. Yes, bicycles. So if you thought a post-bar-hopping joyride through Salt Lake City on two wheels was harmless, think again. And don't assume 0.05% BAC is hard to hit. According to the National Institutes of Health, it takes just four standard drinks for the average 170-pound man to exceed that limit in two hours on an empty stomach, or three drinks for a 137-pound female. One drink, for reference, equals 12 ounces of 4% beer, 5 ounces of 10% wine, or a single shot of 80-proof liquor. If you're smaller than that hypothetical man, it takes even less. Cheers?
Here's where things get really sobering: Even a first DUI offense in Utah can cost you at least $1,330 in fines — and that doesn't include court fees. There's also a mandatory license suspension of at least 120 days. And if you're unlucky? You could spend 48 hours in jail (though that might be swapped for community service or home confinement, if the judge is feeling generous).
It might sound harsh, but the results speak for themselves. In 2019, the first full year after the law went into effect, a study found that Utah saw a 19.8% drop in fatal crash rates and an 18.3% decrease in overall traffic fatalities. "As our study shows, changing the law to 0.05% in Utah saved lives and motivated more drivers to take steps to avoid driving impaired," Dr. Steven Cliff, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's former Deputy Administrator, said in a statement. So yes, in Utah, it's best to drink after the keys are put away — bike included.