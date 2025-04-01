The Unexpected Law Motorists Will Need To Know Before Driving Anywhere In The Scenic State Of Utah

Road trips aren't exactly the most efficient way to travel. You're dealing with bathroom breaks (remember the genius 3-3-3 rule), questionable gas-station snacks, and hours of sitting. But somehow, Americans still love them. In fact, according to a Michelin-commissioned survey, 3 in 4 American drivers would rather hit the road than fly. Not because it's cheaper — because they actually enjoy the journey. But with places like Utah in the mix, who can blame them? It serves up five national parks, gorgeous scenic byways, and roads that end in breathtaking canyons. But before you start revving your engine in the Beehive State, there's one important law to keep in mind: Utah has the strictest DUI limit in the country.

Utah does not mess around when it comes to drunk driving. While every other state sticks to the standard 0.08 percent blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit, Utah slashed theirs to just 0.05 percent in 2018 — making it the lowest threshold for drunk driving in the country, at least as of this writing. For context, that's only one tick higher than the legal limit for commercial drivers. This move wasn't arbitrary, though. The state was clocking an average of nearly 30 DUI arrests per day for five straight years before tightening the rules, adding up to nearly 55,000 arrests, according to the state's Department of Public Safety. "Despite decades of public campaigns and other efforts to discourage driving after drinking, survey and observational data show many people continue to do so," they noted in a statement.

This just means that if you're planning a road trip through Utah's stunning scenery, enjoy the view — but maybe save the drinks for after you've parked for the night. Otherwise, that picture-perfect detour could come with a hefty fine and a not-so-cute mugshot.