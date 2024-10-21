One Of Utah's Most Scenic Roads Ends At A Breathtaking Canyon With Endless Outdoor Thrills

Utah is a great vacation destination because it has so much to do and see, including a whopping five national parks that can all be visited on one road trip and some criminally-underrated state parks like Dead Horse Point. However, as a state that is filled with so much natural beauty, it is easy to overlook areas that are further away from the most popular stops (which are oftentimes located in the central and southern parts of the state). In particular, Northern Utah is an often-overlooked but breathtaking area of the Beehive State that should be visited more often, and one great way to take in the raw natural beauty of the northern corner of Utah is to take a drive down the Logan Canyon Scenic Byway.

This scenic byway starts at the aquamarine Bear Lake in Northern Utah and takes travelers on a drive through the green mountains and stunning canyons of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The byway goes through mountains and even takes travelers over the Bear Mountain Pass which reaches 8,000 feet above sea level at its highest point. While this scenic byway can be driven in spring, summer, and fall, most travelers recommend going on this drive in autumn when the trees of the surrounding mountain forests turn a brilliant red. As described by one reviewer on TripAdvisor, in autumn, the Logan Canyon Scenic Byway is "wall to wall reds" and "was by far the best show of Fall colors [they] had ever seen in the USA."

