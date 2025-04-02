Why This Midwestern State's Sunsets Are Even Better Than The Caribbean's (And Where To See Them)
The Caribbean is the place to be for lush island landscapes, picturesque beaches, and an abundance of culture, but this region might not always be the best choice for viewing breathtaking sunsets. If you want a truly awe-inspiring experience (one that actually makes you forget or give up trying to capture it on your phone) then you need not look outside of the U.S. — more specifically the Midwest. The heartland of the country is famed for its friendliness, agricultural heritage, and stunning road trip scenes, and it turns out a trip to Michigan is how to find yourself lost in a deep hued, dreamy sunset that lingers.
Michigan is one of two states (the other is Florida) where you can enjoy both a sunrise and sunset over the water, giving it obvious golden hour points, as the Great Lakes are perfectly positioned on each side of Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. The state's diversity of forestry, lakes, cityscapes, sand dunes, and more adds to Michigan's reputation as a sunset haven. You also can't have cotton-candy like sunsets worth stopping over without appreciation of the clouds, and there is more diversity in cloud types here — high-, mid-, and low-level — while in tropical environments this isn't always the case come sunset.
Simply put, Michigan's sunsets stand out on a more consistent level than the Caribbean.
Where to see the best sunsets in Michigan
Michiganians know their state is littered with an unthinkable number of places to watch the sun dissolve into the horizon. One of the best spots to enjoy the sunset is the aptly named Sunset Park. Based in Petosky, it is an ideal setting for meeting up with others watching the sun disappear over Lake Michigan. Another incredible destination worth adding to the list is the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. With over 35 miles of Michigan's eastern shore to admire, North and South Manitou Islands, dune formation, and ancient glaciers to marvel at, the landscape provides a sunset that not many states can mimic. Once the sun has made its exit, the Sleeping Bear Dunes are also known to be a ideal place for stargazing.
If your heart is set on a sandy sunset scenario, Michigan's Oval Beach in Saugatuck will have you feeling like you're fully in vacation mode. Having earned several international travel awards and consistently regarded by travelers as the one of the best places to watch the sunset in the U.S., it is one of the most trusted spots for an unforgettable sunset experience. The easy parking, picnic area, and backdrop of rolling dunes makes it a great choice for a day out. The best part is you can enjoy your golden hued sunset in the state known to have the fewest number of mosquitos in the country.