Why This Midwestern State's Sunsets Are Even Better Than The Caribbean's (And Where To See Them)

The Caribbean is the place to be for lush island landscapes, picturesque beaches, and an abundance of culture, but this region might not always be the best choice for viewing breathtaking sunsets. If you want a truly awe-inspiring experience (one that actually makes you forget or give up trying to capture it on your phone) then you need not look outside of the U.S. — more specifically the Midwest. The heartland of the country is famed for its friendliness, agricultural heritage, and stunning road trip scenes, and it turns out a trip to Michigan is how to find yourself lost in a deep hued, dreamy sunset that lingers.

Michigan is one of two states (the other is Florida) where you can enjoy both a sunrise and sunset over the water, giving it obvious golden hour points, as the Great Lakes are perfectly positioned on each side of Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. The state's diversity of forestry, lakes, cityscapes, sand dunes, and more adds to Michigan's reputation as a sunset haven. You also can't have cotton-candy like sunsets worth stopping over without appreciation of the clouds, and there is more diversity in cloud types here — high-, mid-, and low-level — while in tropical environments this isn't always the case come sunset.

Simply put, Michigan's sunsets stand out on a more consistent level than the Caribbean.