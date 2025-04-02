A Scenic Minnesota Island Boasts Cozy Lakeside Cabins, World-Class Fishing, And Year-Round Activities

Minnesota, the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," is also the land of islands. Scattered on Minnesota's many lakes and rivers, they range from a cozy Mississippi River island featuring a serene park and Victorian homes to privately owned island escapes, to long spits of land in Lake Superior. In the far northern reaches of Minnesota lies the picturesque isle of Oak Island, set on the pristine waters of Lake of the Woods (home to over 14,000 other islands). Lake of the Woods, Minnesota's second-largest lake, with over 25,000 miles of shoreline, stretches between the Canadian province of Ontario and Minnesota in the United States. Oak Island is located in Minnesota's Northwest Angle, primarily a peninsula (and a few islands, like Oak Island) jutting into Lake of the Woods. Thanks to the area's particular geographical features, "the Angle," as the locals call it, is an enclave, surrounded by Canada.

The Angle is rather remote and hard to reach: The largest town, Angle Inlet, is seven hours by car from Minnesota's largest airport in Minneapolis, although the Canadian city of Winnipeg is just two and a half hours away. However, with its world-class fishing, the island (and lake) remain popular vacation destinations for other year-round activities. To reach the Northwest Angle, and subsequently Oak Island, either drive through Canada or take a boat across Lake of the Woods (you can snowmobile during the winter months). If you choose to stay in one of Oak Island's many cozy lakeside cabins — you'll need a comfortable place to relax after your journey, after all — the place you're staying can also help you arrange your transport to the Northwest Angle and the island.