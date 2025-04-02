One Of Japan's Most-Visited Tourist Spots Is A Mystical Island With Roaming Deer And A Floating Shrine

Rising up from the waters of the Seto Inland Sea in Japan, two bright orange pillars and a curved crosspiece form an impressive entryway into a spiritual world. This is the famous torii gate of Itsukushima Shrine off the coast of Miyajima, an island not far from the city of Hiroshima that is widely considered one of the three most beautiful views in the entire country.

Though officially named Itsukushima, it's more commonly known as Miyajima, which means "shrine island" in Japanese. Around the year 593, the lacquered vermilion entrance gate to Itsukushima Shrine was built over the water, as the locals considered the island to be so sacred, they feared causing offense if the land was disturbed. Now a World Heritage site, Miyajima's famed shrine, which appears to float on a glassy surface at high tide, has been such a popular tourist destination that local officials introduced a small tax on foreign visitors, with numbers reaching nearly 3 million in 2023, according to Asahi Shimbun. The tax is minuscule (costing a mere 100 yen, or around 60 cents USD, as of this writing) but is meant to help keep the island pristine for all future visitors.

But tourists will find much more than an ancient shrine here — Miyajima is home to a population of about 500 deer who make their dens in the island's forests. Deer in Japan are considered sacred messengers of the gods, and for this reason, Miyajima's deer are protected from hunting and permitted to wander the island freely. While shy, the deer are rather tame and may approach you, but a sign at the island's entrance asks that you don't feed them. However, if you're looking for deer in Japan you are allowed to feed, visit this laidback but culture-rich Japanese city.