One Kind Of Airline Flight You Can Buy Cheaper At The Airport Ticket Counter
There are fewer things that spark joy faster than the promise of saving some money, especially when flights are involved. Whether it's carefully choosing the best day to book your flight for cheaper travel or looking for hacks to secure a seat upgrade without breaking the bank, money-saving research is the worthwhile heavy lifting that precedes the trip. With flight ticket prices on the up, a bargain is welcomed news to travelers looking to save on their next getaway. Spirit Airlines has gone a step further and made it possible to get your hands on flight tickets without having to scour the internet or online platforms. When flying with the airline, tickets are cheaper if you pay at the counter rather than online. Despite all the ruffled feathers about Spirit Airlines' pretty bare-bones flight experience (although it has been named the safest airline choice in the country), the carrier does provide some hope for those looking to tiptoe around additional fees.
When you show up at the airport to buy your Spirit Airlines ticket, what you're actually saving on is the "Passenger Usage Charge," which is automatically added when booking online or over the phone. This charge is actually an optional fee that Spirit Airlines allows clued-up passengers to opt out of — if they're willing to make the journey to the airport. The money saved from the optional charge is around $23 when booking in person. If heading to the airport, you may have to stand in the designated check-in line to be seen and, of course, staff may not always be available at the counters.
Things to consider when purchasing tickets at the airport
The beauty of saving money by bypassing Spirit's added fee could make a world of difference for those traveling with families or large groups. For instance, a family of five would save almost $115, which is a sweet win. However, the bucks you save on flight tickets you may end up dishing out elsewhere when booking with Spirit Airlines. Purchasing your ticket at the airport means that you miss out on the lower-cost luggage offers available on the Spirit Airlines website. When booking online, an additional carry-on bag costs between $31 and $40. Meanwhile, booking it during check-in or in person costs between $41 and $55. Likewise, you can expect an increase with checked luggage which starts at around $26 to $35 for the first checked bag online and costs $50 when purchased at the airport on the day of your flight.
It is also important to note that depending on where you book, paying by card may be the only option. Some travelers seeking to make use of the hack arrive at the airport to find that staff at that specific airport operate with a completely cashless system. Calling ahead of time to confirm if there is a specific payment method policy, a dedicated ticketing office, and the operating times would make sense to avoid the hassle of an unsuccessful trip to the airport. Whether you're traveling light or looking to maintain a healthy travel budget for the future, this less-discussed hack might be useful for your future Spirit Airlines flights.