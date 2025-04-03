One Kind Of Airline Flight You Can Buy Cheaper At The Airport Ticket Counter

There are fewer things that spark joy faster than the promise of saving some money, especially when flights are involved. Whether it's carefully choosing the best day to book your flight for cheaper travel or looking for hacks to secure a seat upgrade without breaking the bank, money-saving research is the worthwhile heavy lifting that precedes the trip. With flight ticket prices on the up, a bargain is welcomed news to travelers looking to save on their next getaway. Spirit Airlines has gone a step further and made it possible to get your hands on flight tickets without having to scour the internet or online platforms. When flying with the airline, tickets are cheaper if you pay at the counter rather than online. Despite all the ruffled feathers about Spirit Airlines' pretty bare-bones flight experience (although it has been named the safest airline choice in the country), the carrier does provide some hope for those looking to tiptoe around additional fees.

When you show up at the airport to buy your Spirit Airlines ticket, what you're actually saving on is the "Passenger Usage Charge," which is automatically added when booking online or over the phone. This charge is actually an optional fee that Spirit Airlines allows clued-up passengers to opt out of — if they're willing to make the journey to the airport. The money saved from the optional charge is around $23 when booking in person. If heading to the airport, you may have to stand in the designated check-in line to be seen and, of course, staff may not always be available at the counters.