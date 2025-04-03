Mississippi's Best Outdoor Dining Is At A Beloved Award-Winning Gulf Coast Restaurant With Beach Views

If you're a seafood lover, you know the value of finding a good restaurant to satisfy your cravings. However, what if you're on vacation and looking for fresh, high-quality seafood without breaking the bank? Well, if you're along the Gulf Coast in the United States, there's one place that should definitely be on your list: Shaggy's. In fact, Shaggy's is so good that it's Mississippi's top-rated seafood restaurant.

But what makes Shaggy's such a delightful addition to a Gulf Coast vacation is that you can enjoy it throughout your trip, even if you're moving along the coastline from Florida to Mississippi (or vice versa). The restaurant is so good that it has three locations in the Magnolia State and one in the Florida Panhandle.

But is a single restaurant enough to inspire you to take a road trip? Well, if you're a true seafood fan, then yes. While Shaggy's by itself is already fabulous enough, you can indulge in a wide variety of shacks, restaurants, and tide-to-table eateries along the way. So, from the casual Mississippi city with immaculate seafood and dreamy sunsets to one of the best beaches in the Florida panhandle, let's cut loose and start chowing down!