Mississippi's Best Outdoor Dining Is At A Beloved Award-Winning Gulf Coast Restaurant With Beach Views
If you're a seafood lover, you know the value of finding a good restaurant to satisfy your cravings. However, what if you're on vacation and looking for fresh, high-quality seafood without breaking the bank? Well, if you're along the Gulf Coast in the United States, there's one place that should definitely be on your list: Shaggy's. In fact, Shaggy's is so good that it's Mississippi's top-rated seafood restaurant.
But what makes Shaggy's such a delightful addition to a Gulf Coast vacation is that you can enjoy it throughout your trip, even if you're moving along the coastline from Florida to Mississippi (or vice versa). The restaurant is so good that it has three locations in the Magnolia State and one in the Florida Panhandle.
But is a single restaurant enough to inspire you to take a road trip? Well, if you're a true seafood fan, then yes. While Shaggy's by itself is already fabulous enough, you can indulge in a wide variety of shacks, restaurants, and tide-to-table eateries along the way. So, from the casual Mississippi city with immaculate seafood and dreamy sunsets to one of the best beaches in the Florida panhandle, let's cut loose and start chowing down!
What makes Shaggy's such a beloved seafood restaurant chain
Whether you're reviewing seafood restaurants, furniture, toys, or clothing, the best way to tell what's worth your time and money is to look at customer reviews. Across the board, Shaggy's is one of the most highly rated and well-reviewed restaurants in the entire Gulf region. Even with four unique locations, each one is ranked 4.8-stars or higher on Google (4.9-stars for the one in Pass Harbor). But what's even more remarkable is that these rankings are based on thousands of user reviews. Shaggy's Biloxi Beach has over 27,000 reviews and maintains a 4.8 rating, which is an impressive feat, to say the least.
What are customers saying specifically? What elements make Shaggy's such a remarkable dining destination, no matter where you go? Well, first, there's the food. Almost every review comments on how delicious each menu item is, and Shaggy's has more than enough options to satisfy everyone at the table. Seafood fries, crab-stuffed flounder, mahi-mahi tacos, a New Orleans-style shrimp po'boy — our mouths are watering already. But even if you're not into seafood (for some reason), Shaggy's also offers burgers, sandwiches, salads, and even Hawaiian-style pork tacos.
The other main element customers rave about is the atmosphere. However, Shaggy's can't take all the credit. It helps that each location is either next to the beach or close to the water, creating a fun and relaxed coastal vibe that makes you feel at home, even when the restaurant is packed to the gills (pun intended). There's nothing better than enjoying fresh Gulf seafood as you listen to the waves and watch the sun set over the horizon.
Where to find Shaggy's on your next Gulf Coast vacation
With four locations along the coastline, you can literally plan your Gulf Coast vacation around Shaggy's restaurants. Starting from west to east, the first place to try is Shaggy's at Pass Harbor. If you want to watch the sun set, the best option is to sit out on the deck and watch the ocean. Then, the next location in Gulfport is just 16 minutes up the road. This particular spot is not on the water, but you can still get a good view of the ocean and the highway in front of the building.
If you really want beachside access, the next spot in Biloxi Beach (only 13 minutes from Gulfport) allows you to practically touch the sand. There's also a boardwalk in front so you can literally walk out while waiting for your food to arrive. The Shaggy's at Biloxi is also perfect because you get to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the "Vegas of the South," which is full of luxurious casinos.
Finally, there's Shaggy's in Pensacola, which is about a 2-hour drive from Biloxi (depending on traffic). This spot has a small patch of sand in front and a marina, so it offers the best of both worlds. That said, it overlooks a small bay and not the Gulf of Mexico, but it is facing west, making it ideal for watching the sunset. Then, you can enjoy the rest of Pensacola Beach's nightlife.