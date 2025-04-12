One Breathtaking South American Country Has A Surprisingly Easy Process For Obtaining Citizenship

There are many reasons why Argentina ranks among the top 40 countries in the world for tourist visitors. Located at the southern tip of South America, the breathtaking country is renowned for its many stunning natural attractions (including some gorgeous beaches), historic sites, and cultural heritage. With all its natural beauty, history, and culture, it is little surprise that Argentina receives an average of four million tourist visitors a year. However, for some visitors, a short stay is not enough. Argentina's U.S. expat community has grown over the years, with most recent estimates putting the current total at 60,000 in Buenos Aires alone.

Its many natural appeals aside, one leading cause of Argentina's growing expat population might be the easy path to citizenship that the country offers, unlike many other countries where gaining citizenship can be a long, stressful, and sometimes expensive process. Bhutan, for example, requires foreigners to reside in the country for a shocking two decades, at minimum, to even be eligible to apply for citizenship. Qatar is even more stringent than Bhutan, requiring foreigners to reside in the country for 25 years and demonstrate some level of fluency in Arabic. Switzerland is not as stringent, but they do require foreigners to reside in the country for at least a decade, before being eligible for citizenship.

The path to citizenship in Argentina, however, is significantly less complicated. Any American over 18, only has to prove that they have legally resided in Argentina for two years to be eligible for citizenship. Other paths include individuals who can prove that they have helped establish an innovative industry in the country, married a person of Argentine descent, or whose parents are of Argentine descent. The country also supports family citizenship, where an individual's citizenship benefits extend to their immediate family members.