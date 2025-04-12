One Breathtaking South American Country Has A Surprisingly Easy Process For Obtaining Citizenship
There are many reasons why Argentina ranks among the top 40 countries in the world for tourist visitors. Located at the southern tip of South America, the breathtaking country is renowned for its many stunning natural attractions (including some gorgeous beaches), historic sites, and cultural heritage. With all its natural beauty, history, and culture, it is little surprise that Argentina receives an average of four million tourist visitors a year. However, for some visitors, a short stay is not enough. Argentina's U.S. expat community has grown over the years, with most recent estimates putting the current total at 60,000 in Buenos Aires alone.
Its many natural appeals aside, one leading cause of Argentina's growing expat population might be the easy path to citizenship that the country offers, unlike many other countries where gaining citizenship can be a long, stressful, and sometimes expensive process. Bhutan, for example, requires foreigners to reside in the country for a shocking two decades, at minimum, to even be eligible to apply for citizenship. Qatar is even more stringent than Bhutan, requiring foreigners to reside in the country for 25 years and demonstrate some level of fluency in Arabic. Switzerland is not as stringent, but they do require foreigners to reside in the country for at least a decade, before being eligible for citizenship.
The path to citizenship in Argentina, however, is significantly less complicated. Any American over 18, only has to prove that they have legally resided in Argentina for two years to be eligible for citizenship. Other paths include individuals who can prove that they have helped establish an innovative industry in the country, married a person of Argentine descent, or whose parents are of Argentine descent. The country also supports family citizenship, where an individual's citizenship benefits extend to their immediate family members.
The low cost of living is just one of the many reasons some visitors seek Argentinian citizenship
There is much to love and marvel over in Argentina. Some highlights include the spectacular Iguazu Falls (considered a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination), which borders Argentina and Brazil, the city of Mendoza, a wine-lovers paradise with its many vineyards and wine regions, and Los Alerces National Park in the Patagonian region of Argentina. Argentina's major cities, like its capital Buenos Aires, nicknamed "the Europe of South America," are a hub of exciting nightlife, delicious local street foods, art, and culture.
However, many expats who choose to live and ultimately seek citizenship in the country, do so for more than its natural beauty. The country's most attractive appeal is its low cost of living, relative to the U.S. Research estimates rank Argentina in the top 20 cheapest countries to live in, listing an average of $670 to cover monthly living expenses that include rent for a one-bedroom apartment. There is virtually no state in the U.S. where the cost of living is that cheap. Another attractive incentive for Americans living in Argentina to seek citizenship is its free public healthcare, although private healthcare services are available to those willing to pay for it.
Finally, for any expats interested in higher education, tuition-free options are available at many of the country's top public universities. Argentina, like many countries, also allows dual citizenship, which means American expats do not have to give up their U.S. citizenship to seek Argentinian citizenship. Argentina is a country brimming with beauty and culture. From its proximity to the breathtaking Andes Mountains to its rich natural ecosystem, and vibrant cultural festivals and activities, it is a traveler's dream.