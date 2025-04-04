One Of The Least-Visited Countries Is A Hidden Tropical Paradise Of Turquoise Lagoons And Vibrant Culture

While travelers flock to Fiji's popular, top-rated islands or Bora Bora, the celebrity vacation destination, Kiribati remains an untouched gem, far from the crowds. This island nation, made up of 33 coral atolls and reef islands, stretches across the central Pacific Ocean, just south of Hawaii. With its official tourism slogan — "Kiribati is for travelers, not tourists" — it's clear this isn't a place for luxury resorts, swim-up bars, or 5-star dining. Instead, it offers a rare chance to connect deeply with nature and experience a rich Pacific Island culture. Of the 33 islands, only 21 are inhabited, with most lying just a few meters above sea level. Rising tides threaten the land, making now the perfect time to experience Kiribati before the effects of climate change alter it forever.

The country is divided into three island groups. The Gilbert Islands house the capital, South Tarawa, where more than half of Kiribati's residents live. Tarawa's history is deeply marked by World War II, with remnants of battle still scattered along its shores. The Phoenix Islands, the world's largest Marine Protected Area, host only one inhabited island, surrounded by thriving coral reefs home to around 800 marine species. Lastly, the Line Islands, known for their exceptional fishing opportunities, sit in the world's most advanced time zone, making them the first place on Earth to welcome each new day.