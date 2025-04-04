America's Largest Man-Made Lagoon Is In A Tropical Florida Water Park That Feels Like A Luxe Resort
Florida boasts one of the longest stretches of coastline in the country and some of the world's top-rated islands to visit on vacation, making it a dreamy destination for any water adventure. However, those visiting the Sunshine State should not miss the opportunity to explore the turquoise waters of the Mirada Lagoon. This idyllic spot can be found in the charming town of San Antonio, about 30 miles north of Tampa. Spanning 15 acres and containing more than 30 million gallons of crystal clear water, this oasis holds the distinction of being the largest man-made lagoon in America — earning it a spot on the list of the most spectacular destinations across Florida.
The water attraction is among the many offerings of MetroLagoons, a company that curates man-made bodies of water in residential areas across Florida. Other locations include the Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel and the Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma. The Mirada version is the crown jewel of Pasco County's Mirada community, a master-planned housing development that began home sales in 2020.
However, the water park, which opened in the summer of 2023, doesn't just offer thrilling water activities for residents and guests alike. It also features soft, white sand beaches and swaying palm trees, providing a luxury tropical experience that rivals the real thing. "You feel like you are at a resort!" one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "A man-made beach, clean and safe (no crocodile lol), fun for all ages! The lagoon cleaning system is very cool, everything is computerized! I can't wait to return!"
Make a splash at the Mirada Lagoon
In addition to swimming, Mirada Lagoon offers kayaks and stand-up paddle boards for those keen on getting out on the clear blue waters. Guests can also tackle the new obstacle course, billed as "the biggest, tallest and longest of all the water obstacle courses across MetroLagoons locations," according to the company. The course, which features a 19-foot slide, was added as part of the lagoon's recent renovation project, as the park was forced to undergo emergency repairs after sustaining significant damage from the destructive Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Florida in October 2024. After being temporarily closed for several months, the lagoon reopened on March 6, offering visitors enhanced entertainment worth making a splash.
When it comes to having a perfect day of fun in the sun, the Mirada Lagoon has something to offer everyone. Children can enjoy the water splash zone, while the adults can unwind at the swim-up bar, which doles out an array of tropical drinks, from cocktails and frozen libations to beer, wine, and champagne. Luxurious private cabanas line the pool, providing a tranquil retreat for uninterrupted poolside lounging.
Several food trucks are stationed throughout the park, and the lagoon's Beach Bites and Bar also carries a variety of grab-and-go options, such as grilled burgers, sausages, and hot dogs, in case visitors get hungry. Whether seeking family fun or a relaxing day at the pool, it's safe to say that the Mirada Lagoon has you covered.
Things to know before you visit Mirada Lagoon
Ready to dive into a day of adventure at the Mirada Lagoon? Before donning your swim trunks, there are a few important things to know. For starters, a day pass is required in order to enter the park. Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week. On certain weekdays, general admission starts at $25 for adults and $20 for children, at the time of writing. Prices increase on weekends, with admission starting at $40 for adults and $35 for children ages 4 and up. Kids under the age of 3 are admitted for free.
A Splash Pass, currently priced at $12, is required to access additional water activities, including kayaking, paddle boarding, and the obstacle course. However, participation in the water activities is not guaranteed and is subject to availability as well as weather conditions. Visitors can also opt for beach rentals, such as loungers with umbrellas, daybeds, and lounge pavilions, at the water park's Cabana Cove. Rental prices start between $10 and $150.
Beach towels are available for purchase. Guests are also welcome to bring their own towels as well as life jackets. However, chairs, umbrellas larger than 6 feet, floats, coolers, large speakers, and outside food and drinks are not permitted. It's important to note that the Mirada Lagoon is a "swim-at-your-own-risk" facility and does not have lifeguards on duty in any of the swimming areas. So, just be sure to swim with caution to ensure a fun and safe day.