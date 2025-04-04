America's Largest Man-Made Lagoon Is In A Tropical Florida Water Park That Feels Like A Luxe Resort

Florida boasts one of the longest stretches of coastline in the country and some of the world's top-rated islands to visit on vacation, making it a dreamy destination for any water adventure. However, those visiting the Sunshine State should not miss the opportunity to explore the turquoise waters of the Mirada Lagoon. This idyllic spot can be found in the charming town of San Antonio, about 30 miles north of Tampa. Spanning 15 acres and containing more than 30 million gallons of crystal clear water, this oasis holds the distinction of being the largest man-made lagoon in America — earning it a spot on the list of the most spectacular destinations across Florida.

The water attraction is among the many offerings of MetroLagoons, a company that curates man-made bodies of water in residential areas across Florida. Other locations include the Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel and the Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma. The Mirada version is the crown jewel of Pasco County's Mirada community, a master-planned housing development that began home sales in 2020.

However, the water park, which opened in the summer of 2023, doesn't just offer thrilling water activities for residents and guests alike. It also features soft, white sand beaches and swaying palm trees, providing a luxury tropical experience that rivals the real thing. "You feel like you are at a resort!" one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "A man-made beach, clean and safe (no crocodile lol), fun for all ages! The lagoon cleaning system is very cool, everything is computerized! I can't wait to return!"