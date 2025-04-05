One Of The Friendliest Destinations For Expats Is This Sunny Island Country Rich In History And Beaches

The Kingdom of Bahrain is an Arabian Gulf nation to the east of Saudi Arabia, a collection of 33 natural islands notable for its mix of saltwater sea beds and freshwater springs. Like other Arabian nations, Bahrain has grown wealthy in recent years thanks to abundant resources such as oil and natural gas, which has led to an incredible period of modernization.

The developments have seen friendly Bahrain emerge as a major tourist destination, its historical attractions complementing ever-improving infrastructure and luxury restaurants and hotels. For tourists, Bahrain is home to several must-see cultural sites. One of the most famous attractions is the UNESCO World Heritage Site Qal'at al-Bahrain, the fortress capital of the ancient Empire of Dilmun which dates back to 2200 B.C., as well as the beautiful Al Fateh Grand Mosque, which is located in the capital city of Manama and is large enough for congregations of 7,000 worshippers.

But Bahrain really comes into its own when it comes to its natural beauty, with numerous white sand beaches and nature parks which make for a relaxing and unwinding getaway. This aspect of Bahrain also likely factors into the country's appeal for expats, who come to the country to enjoy its lucrative job opportunities and friendly culture which is reportedly even more welcoming than famously friendly fellow Arab nation Oman. Indeed, a recent study by InterNations placed Bahrain as the 18th friendliest country in the world on its "Ease of Settling In Index," putting it above other popular expat destinations such as Australia and Ireland.