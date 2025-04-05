One Of The Friendliest Destinations For Expats Is This Sunny Island Country Rich In History And Beaches
The Kingdom of Bahrain is an Arabian Gulf nation to the east of Saudi Arabia, a collection of 33 natural islands notable for its mix of saltwater sea beds and freshwater springs. Like other Arabian nations, Bahrain has grown wealthy in recent years thanks to abundant resources such as oil and natural gas, which has led to an incredible period of modernization.
The developments have seen friendly Bahrain emerge as a major tourist destination, its historical attractions complementing ever-improving infrastructure and luxury restaurants and hotels. For tourists, Bahrain is home to several must-see cultural sites. One of the most famous attractions is the UNESCO World Heritage Site Qal'at al-Bahrain, the fortress capital of the ancient Empire of Dilmun which dates back to 2200 B.C., as well as the beautiful Al Fateh Grand Mosque, which is located in the capital city of Manama and is large enough for congregations of 7,000 worshippers.
But Bahrain really comes into its own when it comes to its natural beauty, with numerous white sand beaches and nature parks which make for a relaxing and unwinding getaway. This aspect of Bahrain also likely factors into the country's appeal for expats, who come to the country to enjoy its lucrative job opportunities and friendly culture which is reportedly even more welcoming than famously friendly fellow Arab nation Oman. Indeed, a recent study by InterNations placed Bahrain as the 18th friendliest country in the world on its "Ease of Settling In Index," putting it above other popular expat destinations such as Australia and Ireland.
Hitting the beach in Bahrain: where and when to go
Bahrain is awash with glorious beaches, and though many of them are private and inaccessible, there are still many public beaches that make for a beautiful setting for a relaxing beach holiday. Typically pristine beaches are found on Aldar Islands, a specialized resort with white sand and dazzling blue lagoons, dotted with romantic beach chalets, sun loungers, and palm trees. The shallow waters around the Aldar Islands make it ideal for casual swimming and snorkeling, while the resort takes care of all food and drink requirements, and provides watersports equipment for activities such as jet-skiing and paddleboarding.
Another popular destination is Al Jazayer Beach, which as well as having beautiful golden sand and top class beach amenities is served by several luxurious restaurants. It is the venue for some of Bahrain's most popular cultural events, including beach festivals and live music nights hosted by local resorts. If you need help picking the perfect beach, you can try the Perfect Beach Finder.
Choosing the correct time of year to visit Bahrain is crucial. Though beach holidays come with the expectation of warm weather, like many Arab states Bahrain's climate can become intolerable in the summer months, when humidity is at its peak and temperatures are liable to reach almost 115 degrees Fahrenheit. For a more comfortable trip, visiting between December and March is best, when cooler temperatures mean you can take advantage of the watersports on offer on Bahrain beaches, without the weather being too oppressive.
Visiting Bahrain ... and staying longer
Bahrain is served by several airports including Bahrain International Airport, with 19 airlines currently offering flights from the United States to Bahrain. Bahrain's island resorts are typically served by shuttle boats, while some resorts allow you to book excursions to beaches on other islands.
One of these is the luxurious Ritz Carlton, a stunning complex located in the Seef bay of Manama. With tasteful suites and fine dining, it represents the ultimate in high-end accommodation in Bahrain. From expats looking to make Bahrain their new home, a residency visa is required. These can be sponsored by individual Bahrain expats or organizations allowing you to look for work once you arrive, can be provided by employers, or obtained through setting up a business in Bahrain. Renting accommodation typically requires that you pay a year's rent upfront.
