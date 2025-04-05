New Mexico's Friendly Little Mountain Community Is Full Of Rescued Wolves And An Indescribable Charm

New Mexico, the land of stunning canyons, mesas, and cliffs, is where you'll find a small mountain community near Navajo Nation land that has become the forever home of many wolves, wolf-dogs, and other furry pups. Located two hours away from Albuquerque, Candy Kitchen is a small-town home to just 300 people. This unique community is rather special not only because of its small population and name but also for hosting the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary.

Candy Kitchen's origins go back to the Prohibition Era, when the need to smuggle sugar for crafting moonshine forced homesteaders to sell candy as a front. Eventually, Candy Kitchen became somewhat of an established community, though its location has remained rather remote in spite of the passing years. As such, reaching Candy Kitchen is indeed tough — as is getting good cellphone service. There are also no amenities, eateries, or hotels inside the community, but fortunately, the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary's campground is open for visitors, and travelers can also find accommodations and places to eat in towns nearby to Candy Kitchen.

Since there are also no commercial airports near Candy Kitchen or the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, the best way to visit is embarking on a road trip from major cities like Albuquerque or Santa Fe — America's oldest capital city and cultural paradise. By doing so, you can enjoy the many wonderful sights on I-40 such as the Ice Cave and Bandera Volcano, La Ventana Natural Arch, or the Red Rock Park near Gallup, just to name a few. Remember to download a map or GPS coordinates beforehand!