New Mexico's Friendly Little Mountain Community Is Full Of Rescued Wolves And An Indescribable Charm
New Mexico, the land of stunning canyons, mesas, and cliffs, is where you'll find a small mountain community near Navajo Nation land that has become the forever home of many wolves, wolf-dogs, and other furry pups. Located two hours away from Albuquerque, Candy Kitchen is a small-town home to just 300 people. This unique community is rather special not only because of its small population and name but also for hosting the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary.
Candy Kitchen's origins go back to the Prohibition Era, when the need to smuggle sugar for crafting moonshine forced homesteaders to sell candy as a front. Eventually, Candy Kitchen became somewhat of an established community, though its location has remained rather remote in spite of the passing years. As such, reaching Candy Kitchen is indeed tough — as is getting good cellphone service. There are also no amenities, eateries, or hotels inside the community, but fortunately, the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary's campground is open for visitors, and travelers can also find accommodations and places to eat in towns nearby to Candy Kitchen.
Since there are also no commercial airports near Candy Kitchen or the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, the best way to visit is embarking on a road trip from major cities like Albuquerque or Santa Fe — America's oldest capital city and cultural paradise. By doing so, you can enjoy the many wonderful sights on I-40 such as the Ice Cave and Bandera Volcano, La Ventana Natural Arch, or the Red Rock Park near Gallup, just to name a few. Remember to download a map or GPS coordinates beforehand!
About Candy Kitchen's unique wolf sanctuary
The Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary was founded in 1991 by Jacque Evans as a non-profit. Since then, the sanctuary has been focused on rescuing and caring for displaced and non-releasable wolves, coyotes, and foxes, as well as caring for abandoned wolf-dogs. Now home to more than 70 canids — many of which come from the exotic pet-trade — Wild Spirit is one of the largest wolf sanctuaries in the United States.
The sanctuary is committed to ensuring the well-being of their rescues. It is equipped with large enclosures fitted for each particular species' needs. The animals are also provided with proper medical care, enrichment, and attention. Yet, just like this animal sanctuary in California, the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary depends on visitors and their donations for continuing with their mission. As such, the sanctuary offers guided and self-guided tours around their facility — both available from March through December. The facility is open Thursday through Sunday.
Wild Spirit's guided tours need to be booked at least 24 hours in advance through their website, with costs starting at $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 3 and up. These tours last for about an hour and cover everything you'll need to know about the wolves and the work done at the sanctuary. Also, their new encounter tours will allow you to spend time with an ambassador animal, while other experiences allow you to feed or photograph the sanctuary's residents, among other activities. You can also partake in the sanctuary's volunteer program, if that's something you'd be interested in.
Staying the night with the wolves of the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary
Since reaching both Candy Kitchen and the sanctuary is a feat all of its own, with no accommodations available back in the community, the only lodging option is Wild Spirit's campground. The campground at the sanctuary, however, guarantees a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with the wolves nightly howls keeping you company. You do need to bring your own camping gear, though, as Wild Spirit only provides campers with a port-a-john.
No reservation is needed to use the campground, but there is a fee ranging from $15 to $35 per night depending on how many people will be camping. Also, be sure to call in advance if you are planning to arrive after the sanctuary closes for the day. Bring your own food, water, and other supplies, and be sure to take note of the sanctuary's directions for building fires. Alternatively, you can drive back to the Mountain Harmony Retreat near El Morro National Monument, just 23 minutes away from Candy Kitchen. El Morro stands near the town of Ramah, where you can stop at the Stagecoach Cafe for a quick bit to eat.
Other nearby lodging options include driving back to Gallup — one hour away from the sanctuary — for low-cost hotels like the Travelodge by Wyndham Gallup or The Colonial Motel. If you are planning to camp, Gallup is also a place to stock up on supplies, water, and gas. Finally, the Cimarron Rose bed and breakfast, about 30 minutes from the sanctuary, is also another great option to consider.