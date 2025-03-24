Just Outside Joshua Tree National Park Is A Secret, Unique Animal Sanctuary Blending Wildlife And Art

The sanctuary offers an Animal and Art Day Tour for visitors. This tour can be hosted either on a weekday ($50 at the time of writing) or during the weekend (around $75) depending on request. Both options will take you on a guided walk around Kaleidoscope's installations so you can appreciate the murals, sculptures, and other art exhibits. Keep in mind that, unlike some of the best zoos in America, you will be surrounded by the sanctuary's curious animal rescues during your visit without anything separating you from them as the wildlife here is not confined to enclosures.

The tour will end at the sanctuary's pen, where you'll be able to easily feed the animals and closely interact with them. Be sure to wear clothes you don't mind getting nibbled on, though, as some of Kaleidoscope's residents include mischievous goats and mini-pigs eager to taste the guests' garments. You can also make use of the sanctuary's outdoor natural pools and hot tubs for an extra $50 during your visit. Kaleidoscope Desert can host large tour groups as well, unfortunately though, they are not equipped to host children. Therefore, visitors must all be above the age of 16. Finally, you can also book an overnight stay and make use of the sanctuary's different accommodations. However, both one-day visits and overnight stays need to be booked in advance through Kaleidoscope Desert's website.