Just Outside Joshua Tree National Park Is A Secret, Unique Animal Sanctuary Blending Wildlife And Art
Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best national parks for kids as well as one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots. It is also home to Kaleidoscope Desert, a unique animal sanctuary located just 30 minutes from the park, where a deep love for nature and art combine. Here, humans and rescued wildlife — such as zebras, tortoises, and emus — can enjoy a peaceful retreat surrounded by the sanctuary's many colorful murals, paintings, and sculptures. This "magical desert artscape" — as Kaleidoscope puts it — also provides its guests with unique and healing holistic practices set against the stunning desert landscape of Morongo Valley.
Kaleidoscope Desert is a nonprofit organization founded by Vanessa Wruble back in 2020. Since then, the sanctuary has rescued many animals from truly gruesome backgrounds, such as hunting safaris parks. In order to support and care for these rescues, Kaleidoscope Desert's 5-acre ranch is equipped with an artsy guesthouse hacienda and other accommodations catering to the many daily and overnight visitors that support the sanctuary's mission. The best way to reach this oasis is to first fly into the Palm Springs International Airport (30 minutes from the ranch). You can also reach Palm Springs or Joshua Tree by bus and then either rent a car or take a taxi to Kaleidoscope Desert.
Touring Kaleidoscope Desert's animal sanctuary
The sanctuary offers an Animal and Art Day Tour for visitors. This tour can be hosted either on a weekday ($50 at the time of writing) or during the weekend (around $75) depending on request. Both options will take you on a guided walk around Kaleidoscope's installations so you can appreciate the murals, sculptures, and other art exhibits. Keep in mind that, unlike some of the best zoos in America, you will be surrounded by the sanctuary's curious animal rescues during your visit without anything separating you from them as the wildlife here is not confined to enclosures.
The tour will end at the sanctuary's pen, where you'll be able to easily feed the animals and closely interact with them. Be sure to wear clothes you don't mind getting nibbled on, though, as some of Kaleidoscope's residents include mischievous goats and mini-pigs eager to taste the guests' garments. You can also make use of the sanctuary's outdoor natural pools and hot tubs for an extra $50 during your visit. Kaleidoscope Desert can host large tour groups as well, unfortunately though, they are not equipped to host children. Therefore, visitors must all be above the age of 16. Finally, you can also book an overnight stay and make use of the sanctuary's different accommodations. However, both one-day visits and overnight stays need to be booked in advance through Kaleidoscope Desert's website.
The different facilities and lodgings at Kaleidoscope Desert
Kaleidoscope Desert has its very own outdoor art museum, featuring work from local artists and those participating in the sanctuary's art residence. These art exhibits — along with the Kaleidoscope Desert Institute provide a therapeutic atmosphere for visitors and animals alike. The Kaleidoscope Desert Institute also makes use of transformative psychedelics during some of their practices, with the goal of aiding those seeking a healing escape from the everyday hardships of life.
As for the lodgings offered by the sanctuary, you can choose between the smaller, yet vibrantly decorated Star Tower — offering amazing opportunities for stargazing from the viewing deck at the top — or a large guesthouse set in a vintage art-deco hacienda. Both options are equipped with Wi-Fi, air conditioning and heat, however the hacienda is a better choice for accommodating groups of four or more people. If you will be cooking during your stay, then the hacienda provides a fully equipped kitchen with a dining table and a stocked pantry. You'll also find a very comfortable living room and two bedrooms with queen-sized beds. Other outdoor amenities to enjoy at Kaleidoscope Desert include walking trails, outdoor dining areas, koi ponds, and even meditation spaces surrounded by the beautiful nature of the Joshua Tree Desert.