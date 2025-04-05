Hidden In Glacier National Park Is A Historic Hike-In Lodge For A Rustic Stay With Endless Adventure
Between the incredible views of ice blue Avalanche Lake, the heart-pounding Highline Trail, and the breathtaking Going-to-the-Sun Road, there's so much to see and do in the stunning Crown of the Continent: Montana's Glacier National Park. If you're planning your trip there, you're probably not going to want to stay for just one day. There are a few park lodges, more than a dozen campgrounds, and opportunities for wilderness camping, all of which can be a brilliant way to spend your nights in the park. If you're looking for a beautiful, historical place to stay that is deep in nature without being fully alone in the wilderness, the best choice may be the Sperry Chalet.
This unique place is what's known as a backcountry chalet, which is almost like a tiny village hidden in the wilderness. Rather than being one big hotel or lodge, chalets consist of rustic cabins that visitors can rent out. The cabins don't have any heat, electricity, or running water, so be prepared to use flashlights and plenty of blankets. There were once nine of these chalets in Glacier National Park, but today, there are only two. Just be aware, there are only 17 rooms (with a maximum capacity of five people in each), so you'll want to reserve well in advance and keep your eyes peeled for cancellations to have a shot at getting in. Expect to pay around $300 for one person per night and an additional upcharge for other people staying with you.
How to get to Sperry Chalet
If you want a chance to stay at Sperry Chalet and wake up to incredible views of the mist rolling over the towering mountains or watch the last rays of the setting sun glinting off of Lake MacDonald in the valley below, you're going to have to commit to a seriously tough hike. There's no way to get to Sperry without traveling on foot or on horseback. The standard way of getting there is by the Sperry Trail. While it isn't necessarily one of those national park trails that should only be attempted by very experienced hikers, it shouldn't be underestimated, either.
This forest trail is less than 7 miles, but you should expect to be hiking around 4.5 hours from the trailhead to the chalet. Along the way, depending on the time of year, you'll travel through towering forests, blooming wildflower meadows, and the rustic bridge at Crystal Ford. You can start your journey at the Lake MacDonald Lodge, which is only about a 20-minute drive from the West Glacier park entrance (and about an hour away from Glacier Park International Airport).
If you're interested in even more of a challenge, consider starting on Gunsight Pass from Jackson Glacier Overlook. This incredible hike takes about 14 hours to complete. Be prepared, you are truly traversing the mountains here and may feel the snow crunching under your boots even in mid-summer. Consider driving to the Jackson Glacier Overlook and parking there before starting your hike.
Exploring the wilderness around Sperry Chalet
One of the most incredible sights close to Sperry Chalet is Sperry Glacier. If you're up for the hike, it's definitely worth seeing this ancient ice. On the way, you'll walk along the slopes of Gunsight and Edwards mountains, see a waterfall, and probably pass plenty of mountain goats hopping along this difficult trek as if it's nothing.
This terrain is not so easy for humans, even those who hike regularly — especially since you will have very recently completed the hike to the chalet in the first place. In addition to making sure you stay hydrated, think about what you're going to wear on the trails. If you're going to explore the gorgeous landscape around Sperry Chalet, you should make sure to pack plenty of layers because there are no assurances about what the weather will be like during your stay. The chalet is only open between July and September, which is often considered the best time to visit Glacier National Park, but don't think that guarantees warm, mild weather. There can be sudden storms, and you might experience temperatures that are below freezing or around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.