Hidden In Glacier National Park Is A Historic Hike-In Lodge For A Rustic Stay With Endless Adventure

Between the incredible views of ice blue Avalanche Lake, the heart-pounding Highline Trail, and the breathtaking Going-to-the-Sun Road, there's so much to see and do in the stunning Crown of the Continent: Montana's Glacier National Park. If you're planning your trip there, you're probably not going to want to stay for just one day. There are a few park lodges, more than a dozen campgrounds, and opportunities for wilderness camping, all of which can be a brilliant way to spend your nights in the park. If you're looking for a beautiful, historical place to stay that is deep in nature without being fully alone in the wilderness, the best choice may be the Sperry Chalet.

This unique place is what's known as a backcountry chalet, which is almost like a tiny village hidden in the wilderness. Rather than being one big hotel or lodge, chalets consist of rustic cabins that visitors can rent out. The cabins don't have any heat, electricity, or running water, so be prepared to use flashlights and plenty of blankets. There were once nine of these chalets in Glacier National Park, but today, there are only two. Just be aware, there are only 17 rooms (with a maximum capacity of five people in each), so you'll want to reserve well in advance and keep your eyes peeled for cancellations to have a shot at getting in. Expect to pay around $300 for one person per night and an additional upcharge for other people staying with you.