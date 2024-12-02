The Best Time To Visit Glacier National Park Depending On What You Want From The Trip

Where Montana meets Canada, there's an uncommon border shared by two national parks. Canada's Waterton Lakes National Park sits in the north, while Glacier National Park is to the south. The latter, affectionately known as the Crown of the Continent, sees around three million explorers annually. Glacier's unique geological landscape — dating back some 1.4 billion years ago — along with nearly 1,600 square miles of protected land, 700 miles of trails, and 700 lakes, puts this park high on any outdoor adventurer's checklist. It probably doesn't hurt that Glacier National Park has gotten some well-deserved praise recently — it was ranked No. 1 on the "Best Places to Visit in the USA" by US News & World Report.

Another big draw of Glacier National Park is its widely known, 50-mile-long Going-to-the-Sun Road. The paved, two-lane road winds through the park, serving up epic mountain views, and even crosses the Continental Divide. Keen to drive the GTTS Road, hike your way up some of the park's iconic trails, or spot specific types of wildlife? You'll want to visit at certain times of the year. Sure, Glacier National Park is open all year, but based on your affinity for particular activities and sightseeing, knowing when to go is crucial to a successful Glacier getaway.