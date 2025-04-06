Ohio's Enchanting Trails Weave Fairytales Into Nature For A Unique, Family-Friendly Adventure

For the last six years, Ohio has found a very creative way of blending outdoor adventures with the joy of literature. The Storybook Trails — as this initiative is called — combines easy to walk paths at some of Ohio's state parks with immersive reading journeys. In each trail, a children's book is featured, bringing fairytales to life through wholesome family-friendly adventures. All while also encouraging a long-lasting connection between children, books, and nature.

This beautiful literary initiative was implemented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio (also known as the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library). The Imagination Library provided Ohio's children with more than 400,000 books in 2024 alone, and as of today, this partnership has created 21 Storybook Trails along with ten additional ones located in Welcome Centers and Rest Areas throughout the state.

The Department of Natural Resources continues to grant funding for these Storybook Trails to expand across Ohio. To make this charming and unique experience even better, there are small free book exchange libraries at the trails' entrance where visitors can either take or donate old books to help grow this beautiful attraction.