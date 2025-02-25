Stroll Through Vibrant Themed Garden And Lush Landscapes In Ohio's Secret Garden Park

The park was incorporated in 1962, and Ross continued to work the grounds until he died in 2014 at the age of 88. With the help of a board of trustees, one full-time groundskeeper, Mark La Rosa, and tireless volunteers, the park continues to awe the public as an oasis of idyllic nature.

After entering the park, you will encounter little yellow arrows, which guide you as you meander through the garden. In the spring and summer, you can see adorable buttercups, blooming daffodils, purple, ball-shaped allium rosenbachianum, the thistle, the national flower of Scotland, that can bloom up to 10 feet tall, and more. Throughout the park, you will encounter delightful resting areas—gazabos and benches where you can rest your feet and still be surrounded by nature. There are theme park areas with different tropical and exotic plants and greenhouses, a lovely stream crisscrossing the park, a lily pond, and many whimsical statues. It's the perfect place to bring a picnic and a book to enjoy a slower pace of life engulfed by the chittering of birds, the scent of blossoms, and lushness and color as far as the eyes can see.

There are other ways to enjoy the park. You can get married in the park for $150 plus $5 per person. You can also do a photoshoot there to commemorate a milestone, like a graduation, anniversary, or pregnancy. The flat fee for any official photo shoot is $250 plus $5 per person. Are you ready for more nearby secret gems? Check out the "Crystal Palace," the first indoor shopping center with vintage elegance. If you would rather hang out in a charming small town, head to the cute and walkable Milan for antique shopping.