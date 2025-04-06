This Quiet Greek Island With Scenic Hikes And Under-The-Radar Beach Charm Is More Affordable Than Mykonos
Experienced travelers know that Greece has hidden gems beyond the country's hugely popular island Mykonos. With over 227 inhabited islands across the Mediterranean, affordable, under-the-radar discoveries like Andros await. The Cyclades archipelago's northernmost island offers 310-plus miles of scenic hiking trails and footpaths snaking through picturesque landscapes and beaches. The island features charming hikes connecting Chora, its capital, to museums, churches, time capsule-like rural villages, and local eateries. And unlike its dryer, rocky neighbors, the 145-square mile island is awash in greenery.
Best of all, Andros offers a peaceful, cheaper alternative to its more popular brethren. The island also boasts plenty of history. Its ancient sites date back to the Aegean settlement in Strofilas, considered the oldest city in Europe. The island's natural wonders include waterfalls and stunning beaches — all without the mass tourism that chokes Greece's most Instagram-famous destinations. That's not to say you won't find places to take a selfie.
Take the Andros Route to a gorgeous beach
The web of hiking trails covering the island is your go-to adventure. The network of over 100 miles of trails, all maintained by Andros Routes, connects hikers of all skill levels to the island's incredible attractions. Local volunteers helped to record, signpost, and mark ancient paths and roads on the island to promote sustainable travel and boost tourism to Andros' distinct villages.
One major artery binds the rest of the routes together: the Andros Route, a 62-mile trail connecting the island's northern and southern ends. It is a multi-day trek with overnight stops at villages along the way. The team at Andros Routes mapped out a 10-day excursion along the route, which allows hikers to move at a steady but relaxed pace of two to six hours daily.
Summer sojourns to Andros' trails can — and should — lead to any of its gorgeous beaches. Near the end of the main Andros Route, take a jaunt from Korthi to the Tis Grias to Pidima beach on the island's southeast coast. (The name translates roughly to "The Old Woman's Leap.") The secluded sand beach enjoys the protection of towering cliffs, and its iconic rock formation — a 50-foot rock sentinel sticking out of the cove — is as off-the-beaten-path as Andros itself. It rivals Mykonos' best and most beautiful section of shoreline.
Andros is an under-the-radar and budget-friendly island paradise
With so much to offer and so few crowds, Andros is surprisingly easy to get to. The island is a two-hour ferry ride from Greece's Port of Rafina. Two to four ferries run per day between the ports, so make sure to book in advance with Greeka. A €3 fare (over $3) from Athens International Airport will get you to Rafina in 30 minutes by bus.
The costs of accommodations vary depending on the time of year and how much you're willing to spend. Budget-friendly options in Chora, Andros' capital, can go for about $50 a night. Luxury accommodations are likely going to be villas or guest houses, which go for well over $200 a night.
Andros demands you bring comfortable footwear, sunblock, and swimwear. You'll likely spend more time on your feet than you would at other Greek destinations, but that's what makes Andros special. Evenings by the water can get a bit chilly, so bring a light jacket. You'll enjoy all the Greek island charm you can without the crowds.