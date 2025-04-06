This Quiet Greek Island With Scenic Hikes And Under-The-Radar Beach Charm Is More Affordable Than Mykonos

The web of hiking trails covering the island is your go-to adventure. The network of over 100 miles of trails, all maintained by Andros Routes, connects hikers of all skill levels to the island's incredible attractions. Local volunteers helped to record, signpost, and mark ancient paths and roads on the island to promote sustainable travel and boost tourism to Andros' distinct villages.

One major artery binds the rest of the routes together: the Andros Route, a 62-mile trail connecting the island's northern and southern ends. It is a multi-day trek with overnight stops at villages along the way. The team at Andros Routes mapped out a 10-day excursion along the route, which allows hikers to move at a steady but relaxed pace of two to six hours daily.

Summer sojourns to Andros' trails can — and should — lead to any of its gorgeous beaches. Near the end of the main Andros Route, take a jaunt from Korthi to the Tis Grias to Pidima beach on the island's southeast coast. (The name translates roughly to "The Old Woman's Leap.") The secluded sand beach enjoys the protection of towering cliffs, and its iconic rock formation — a 50-foot rock sentinel sticking out of the cove — is as off-the-beaten-path as Andros itself. It rivals Mykonos' best and most beautiful section of shoreline.