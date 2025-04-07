A Stunning Lake Surrounded By Mountains In New Mexico Boasts Scenic Trails With Picture-Perfect Views
New Mexico is most famously known for its desert landscapes, unique badlands with otherworldly spires, and relics of ancient human history. However, in the northern part of the state, you'll discover something extraordinary: soaring snow-capped mountains. This region practically grazes the border of Colorado and shares some similar landscapes to the Rocky Mountain state. Taos County, New Mexico, is where the high desert meets alpine peaks, and in the heart of this vast territory is a spot known as Williams Lake. Williams Lake is nestled in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Carson National Forest, the northernmost national forest in New Mexico. The 1.5-million-acre Carson National Forest is a popular year-round playground for outdoor lovers, home to a world-renowned ski resort, endless hiking trails, and the tallest peak in the state. Williams Lake is perched at a staggering elevation, so be prepared to work hard for those views with an uphill climb.
This northern pocket of New Mexico often flies under the radar, but it really shouldn't be overlooked. The region's biodiversity, local architecture, breathtaking natural wonders, rich culture, and laid-back way of life make it a dreamy destination that any type of traveler is bound to fall in love with. Getting to Taos County is a bit of a trek — the nearest major airport, Albuquerque International Sunport, is over 135 miles away. The Santa Fe regional airport is considerably closer but does not have as many flight options. The best way to get around is by car, which will give you the freedom to explore all the nearby sights. For example, Bandelier National Monument, a stunning landscape of canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs, is a 70-mile drive away but is seriously worth visiting. There's so much to discover around Williams Lake that you don't want to miss, so without further delay, let's dive in.
Williams Lake is New Mexico's alpine paradise
Williams Lake sits right at the base of Wheeler Peak, the tallest mountain peak in New Mexico at 13,161 feet. The alpine lake itself has an elevation of over 11,000 feet. Keep in mind that getting there is only possible on foot, and the trail is quite steep — the journey may be tough, but rest assured that the stunning scenery makes it all worth it. In the colder months, the lake freezes and becomes buried under a thick blanket of snow. In the summer, the glacial lake is surrounded by breathtaking wildflowers. Come autumn, the surrounding aspen trees transform the landscape into a tapestry of orange and gold. No matter what time of year you visit, beauty abounds at Williams Lake.
The trail to Williams Lake begins at the Taos Ski Valley and is less than 4 miles out and back, making it the perfect spot to venture out on a day trip adventure. If you're craving a bigger challenge, journey onward to the Wheeler Peak summit, an arduous 8-mile trail that takes roughly six hours to complete. Make sure to equip yourself with all the necessary gear, including extra layers, comfortable shoes, and ice traction cleats, even in the spring and early summer, as the weather and trail conditions can be unpredictable in the mountains. These beautiful spots are well-loved by locals and visitors alike, but they're just the beginning of what Taos County has to offer.
Plan the perfect getaway to Taos County
No trip to Williams Lake is complete without exploring the other stunning sights nearby. The Taos Ski Valley, where the trail to the lake begins, is a destination in and of itself. The pristine powdery slopes are just as impressive as the Rockies, offering challenging runs, breathtaking scenery, and much more wholesome vibes than you'll find in Aspen. Plus, the surrounding village has the charm of a Swiss alpine town. In the off-season, the valley is open for hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, scenic chairlift rides, and more.
Less than 20 miles down the road from Taos Ski Valley is the enchanting town of Taos. Nestled in the high desert of northern New Mexico, Taos is a fascinating town with a longstanding reputation as an authentic arts community. The architecture is very distinctive, characterized by Pueblo-style adobe brick structures and historic storefronts that belong in an old Western film. Inside the town, you'll discover all kinds of independently owned shops, art galleries, artisanal craft stores, and beloved restaurants. At the heart of the historic district is the Taos Plaza, featuring local businesses, cafes, walkable boulevards, and an outdoor pavilion with community events and open-air concerts throughout the year.
Minutes outside town is the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a soaring bridge with breathtaking views of the canyon below. Also nearby is the iconic Taos Pueblo, an unbelievable 1,000-year-old World Heritage Site that immerses visitors in ancient Native American culture. When you're ready to relax after hiking to Williams Lake and all the other adventures, make the 40-mile journey to Ojo Caliente, a destination known for its healing mineral springs that are unique to just a few places in the world.