A Stunning Lake Surrounded By Mountains In New Mexico Boasts Scenic Trails With Picture-Perfect Views

New Mexico is most famously known for its desert landscapes, unique badlands with otherworldly spires, and relics of ancient human history. However, in the northern part of the state, you'll discover something extraordinary: soaring snow-capped mountains. This region practically grazes the border of Colorado and shares some similar landscapes to the Rocky Mountain state. Taos County, New Mexico, is where the high desert meets alpine peaks, and in the heart of this vast territory is a spot known as Williams Lake. Williams Lake is nestled in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Carson National Forest, the northernmost national forest in New Mexico. The 1.5-million-acre Carson National Forest is a popular year-round playground for outdoor lovers, home to a world-renowned ski resort, endless hiking trails, and the tallest peak in the state. Williams Lake is perched at a staggering elevation, so be prepared to work hard for those views with an uphill climb.

This northern pocket of New Mexico often flies under the radar, but it really shouldn't be overlooked. The region's biodiversity, local architecture, breathtaking natural wonders, rich culture, and laid-back way of life make it a dreamy destination that any type of traveler is bound to fall in love with. Getting to Taos County is a bit of a trek — the nearest major airport, Albuquerque International Sunport, is over 135 miles away. The Santa Fe regional airport is considerably closer but does not have as many flight options. The best way to get around is by car, which will give you the freedom to explore all the nearby sights. For example, Bandelier National Monument, a stunning landscape of canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs, is a 70-mile drive away but is seriously worth visiting. There's so much to discover around Williams Lake that you don't want to miss, so without further delay, let's dive in.