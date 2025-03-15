New Mexico's Unique Badlands Offer Otherworldly Jagged Spires, Colorful Rock Formations, And Fossils

The American West is world-famous for its distinctive landscapes and unique geological formations. Much of the West consists of striking deserts, mountains, and grasslands that evoke images right out of a classic Hollywood Western. But one particular type of terrain found throughout the West showcases the complex, rugged character that defined this iconic region. Badlands are a type of landscape where soft, clay-heavy soil is eroded over time by water and wind, creating a colorful complex of gullies, ravines, buttes, and other prominent rock formations.

The name "badlands" itself conjures epic frontier vibes, and the parks that display this type of landscape are among the most impressive of any in the United States. South Dakota's Badlands National Park is obviously the most famous example, though secret spots like North Dakota's Little Missouri State Park have amazing badlands to explore, as well. However, arguably the country's most unique badlands formations are found much further to the southwest in New Mexico's otherworldly Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness.

Unlike similar national parks such as Badlands, Bryce Canyon, and Petrified Forest, the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness sits in a remote and undeveloped corner of northwestern New Mexico's San Juan County, with little infrastructure or amenities. Without much accessibility or modern comforts, the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness is a bit of a challenge to visit and explore in depth. But this undeveloped character is essential to preserve the park's status as a true wilderness, one where its delicate treasures (both geological and paleontological) can be protected. Those who can make the trip will get to witness some of the world's most impressive badlands, fantastic rock formations, well-preserved fossils, and a colorful desert scene like no other.