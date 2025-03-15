New Mexico's Unique Badlands Offer Otherworldly Jagged Spires, Colorful Rock Formations, And Fossils
The American West is world-famous for its distinctive landscapes and unique geological formations. Much of the West consists of striking deserts, mountains, and grasslands that evoke images right out of a classic Hollywood Western. But one particular type of terrain found throughout the West showcases the complex, rugged character that defined this iconic region. Badlands are a type of landscape where soft, clay-heavy soil is eroded over time by water and wind, creating a colorful complex of gullies, ravines, buttes, and other prominent rock formations.
The name "badlands" itself conjures epic frontier vibes, and the parks that display this type of landscape are among the most impressive of any in the United States. South Dakota's Badlands National Park is obviously the most famous example, though secret spots like North Dakota's Little Missouri State Park have amazing badlands to explore, as well. However, arguably the country's most unique badlands formations are found much further to the southwest in New Mexico's otherworldly Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness.
Unlike similar national parks such as Badlands, Bryce Canyon, and Petrified Forest, the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness sits in a remote and undeveloped corner of northwestern New Mexico's San Juan County, with little infrastructure or amenities. Without much accessibility or modern comforts, the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness is a bit of a challenge to visit and explore in depth. But this undeveloped character is essential to preserve the park's status as a true wilderness, one where its delicate treasures (both geological and paleontological) can be protected. Those who can make the trip will get to witness some of the world's most impressive badlands, fantastic rock formations, well-preserved fossils, and a colorful desert scene like no other.
The Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness has geology like you've never seen before
The name "Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah" comes from a transliteration of the Navajo phrase meaning "the salt is gray." This particular name is quite fitting, since the complex network of badlands in this part of New Mexico draws from layers of mudstone and sandstone to create a striking palette of grays, silvers, and other eye-catching colors. But while polychromatic desert scenery is fascinating to look at, it's the park's bizarre and unearthly collection of hoodoos that make it such a worthwhile trip. Hoodoos are tall, thin rocky columns formed and shaped by the varying levels of erosion impacting their softer and harder rock components.
Hoodoos are a common occurrence in badland formations, with notable examples in Badlands National Park, and especially "America's most unique national park" at Utah's spectacularly vibrant Bryce Canyon. But even among this prestigious company, the hoodoos at Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness stand out in terms of sheer weirdness. The park's sandstone and mudstone hoodoos often take bizarre shapes, sometimes bearing notable "caps" or "hats" that look like they were placed there deliberately. Other hoodoos take on a distinctive "mushroom" shape. Throughout the park, hikers can find individual hoodoo formations with evocative names like The Alien Throne, The King of Wings, and The Camel.
Travelers who get to see these geological wonders up close may have trouble believing they weren't sculpted by human hands! As if dream-like rock formations weren't enough, Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness also features some of the best collections of petrified trees outside of Arizona's stunning Petrified Forest National Park. Even better, the soil and rocks that form the park's badlands date back to the Cretaceous Period around 75 million years ago. As a result, Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness is known to harbor significant collections of dinosaur fossils and the remains of other prehistoric plants and animals.
The Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness is a dream-like spot for rugged outdoor adventures
Due to its designation as an official wilderness, Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah is less accessible than other similar parks across the Southwest. Aside from a single dirt parking area, the wilderness doesn't contain any real amenities of any kind. No potable water or restroom facilities are found within the designated wilderness area, and the nearest gas station is around 34 miles away. As a result, visitors should bring necessary supplies, plus a degree of self-sufficiency. Still, the main Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Trail is relatively easy, despite the lack of infrastructure. And, at only 2.5 miles long, it provides a scenic tour of some of the area's unique hoodoos in less than an hour.
Plus, the wilderness area's remote location does have one other advantage. Without strong light pollution from nearby civilization centers, the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness offers some of the best dark sky stargazing in the Southwest. The night skies here are so clear that the wilderness likely rivals even the best national parks in America for unforgettable stargazing! While you can explore the area by yourself, Navajo Tours USA does offer immersive guided tours of the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness for $140 per person.
Overnight lodging is a bit sparse, though Horse Thief Campground and Moore's RV Park and Campground offer overnight camping 20 miles and 53 miles away, respectively. The nearest civilization center is the city of Farmington, New Mexico, about an hour and a half away. If you're on a road trip through New Mexico, you can also stop at the impressive Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which is only about a half an hour's drive away. No matter how you experience it, the Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness can make you feel like you're on an alien planet, at least for a little while!