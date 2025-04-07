This Western Sicilian Village Is A Warm, Friendly, And Underrated Gem Of Rolling Hills And Olive Groves

Sicily has numerous claims to fame: On one hand, there's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, and on the other, some of the most picturesque beaches in the Mediterranean. It's a place where history runs deep, the scenery is spectacular, and the food is second to none — Sicily is considered by Rick Steves to have the best food in Italy. While most travelers are familiar with Sicily as a destination, few realize just how vast it is. With nearly 400 independent cities, there are countless towns waiting to be explored beyond the well-trodden paths. One hidden gem is Salemi, a small town with a fascinating past, an ancient archaeological site, and a valley brimming with vineyards framed by rolling hills and olive groves.

Salemi's history stretches back to the Elymians, one of Sicily's earliest civilizations, and it later flourished as an Arab spice trading hub. In the 19th century, it played a key role in Giuseppe Garibaldi's unification of Italy. Salemi's medieval old town, topped by an impressive castle, is a preserved reminder of the past. While Salemi isn't directly on the coast, its location in the Belice Valley means visitors can easily reach both the northern and southern shores of Sicily. It's also a convenient base for exploring some of western Sicily's most captivating spots, including the salt flats of Trapani on the coast.