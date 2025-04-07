Ohio's Quiet Lake State Park Boasts Scenic Interactive Trails For A Captivating Nature Escape
If you're looking for the perfect afternoon adventure for the entire family, filled with gorgeous nature views, wildlife spotting, and a unique interactive trail that brings a beloved childhood story to life, you're in luck. Just a two-hour drive away from busy bustling Columbus, Ohio, Adams Lake State Park and State Nature Preserve has it all despite its small size. At just 50 acres, this park is pretty tiny compared to other Ohio state parks, like the over 3,250-acre Hocking Hills State Park with its towering trees and waterfalls or even the underrated 2,337-acre Deer Creek State Park — but you'll be impressed at just how natural and beautiful this little oasis is.
This area is a rare patch of Ohio prairie, a holdout from a bygone age before the land was shaped by glaciers. In the springtime, this park is the perfect place to spot blooming wildflowers and the lotus water lilies on the lake starting to bloom. However, the park is also beautiful in any season. When you come, you'll see the shorebirds hunting along the lake's edge, butterflies flitting over the prairie, and walk in the shade of a small forest of towering oaks and maples.
Explore the Storybook Trail at Adams Lake State Park
The scenery at Adams Lake State Park is certainly beautiful enough to justify a trip there on its own, but if you have kids traveling with you (or just enjoy a whimsical adventure) you won't want to miss the Storybook Trail. Thanks to Dolly Parton's Ohio Imagination Library — an organization that sends children from babies to age 5 free books monthly — you'll find these surprising trails around the state of Ohio. The purpose of these trails is to help make reading fun for kids. Following an anonymous donation in 2022, Adams Lake State Park got its own Storybook Trail.
As you walk the paved path surrounding Adams Lake, you'll see plenty of pretty water lilies and ducks, but you'll also find signs with pages of a book for kids along the way. As you walk, you'll find the next pages, combining the experience of being outside and in nature with the joy of hearing a good story. Kids will love running along this safe, even trail in search of the next page. Don't be disappointed if you live nearby — the story featured on the trail rotates regularly, so even if you come a few times a year there will likely be a new story for you to experience as you explore this familiar route.
Planning the perfect trip around Adams Lake State Park
If you're planning to spend the night and explore Adams Lake first thing in the morning, there are a few different options nearby. If you're determined to stay in the park itself, there are 10 campsites to choose from. These sites don't have amenities and you can't book them in advance, so make sure you show up early if you happen to want to stay there on a beautiful spring weekend. If you'd rather have a guaranteed spot, Brush Creek Boat Ramp and Campground is located less than 20 minutes away. If you're looking to wake up surrounded by gorgeous nature views without actually having to sleep in a tent to experience them, consider booking the Brush Creek Retreat cabin, which is nestled in the forest less than 10 minutes from Adams Lake State Park.
If you're looking for more fascinating spots to explore, consider planning your trip for either the second or fourth Friday of the month and taking a half-hour detour for an archeological tour of the National Historic Landmark Serpent Mound. This spiral-shaped ridge in the earth, resembling a coiled snake, was built at least 900 years ago, and may be far older. When you explore the surrounding Adams County, you'll find yourself in Ohio's Amish region. There you can shop for furniture and taste hearty baked goods while listening to the clip clop of horses pulling buggies down the streets. To further explore Ohio's Amish Country, stay in the picturesque gateway town of Wooster for eclectic attractions and a thriving art scene.