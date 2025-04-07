The Unexpected Reason You Shouldn't Worry About Your Airplane Being Struck By Lightning

If the thought of flying in bad weather has you quaking in your window seat, you can rest easy knowing that modern air traffic control and aviation engineering has you covered — quite literally. Not only does lightning rarely strike modern planes, but when it does, planes have been engineered to expel their charger without any issues.

The chance of lightning striking your plane is relatively low to begin with, since lightning only strikes each commercial airplane about once or twice per year. This isn't by pure luck — it's actually by design, since pilots tend to avoid putting their planes in situations where the conditions for lightning are already present. And you can't get struck by lightning if there's no lightning around. This is important since lightning can potentially strike planes even without any thunderclouds present, a phenomenon known as "aircraft-initiated lightning" that gained attention after the 1969 Apollo 12 launch when two lightning strikes hit the Saturn V module. Although no one was injured, the event made aerospace and aviation pros develop policies to completely avoid placing future launches in any weather conditions with the potential for lightning strikes, just to stay on the safe side. The same safety guidance has been applied to commercial airlines, too, so they can avoid weather that might cause aircraft-initiated lightning. This is something that's incredibly easy to do in a world where meteorologists can predict atmospheric conditions weeks in advance.

And because the same folks who make those massive planes stay in the air are on the case, they've gone to great lengths to make sure those few lightning strikes that do hit planes quickly get discharged without causing any damage. In other words, if your plane does happen to get slapped by a sky taser, there's no need for nervous flyers to worry — especially when you know the best time to book a flight for anxious flyers.