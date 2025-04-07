One Genius Luggage Trick To Prevent Theft At The Airport Is Beyond Easy And Even Fun
It's kind of ironic that baggage claim — the one place where everyone's expensive belongings are just spinning around in the open — isn't crawling with security. But to be fair, it's tucked safely after immigration, customs, and security, meaning only fellow passengers (equally tired and slightly grumpy travelers) can access it. Still, that hasn't stopped people from walking off with luggage that isn't theirs — by accident or otherwise. According to a study by MoneyTransfers.com, $7.45 billion worth of bags were lost in 2022 alone (via Passenger Terminal Today). Sometimes, it's the airline's fault, and you're entitled to compensation. Other times, it's a clueless traveler who mistakes your bag for theirs — or someone shady banking on the fact that all suitcases look exactly the same. In that case, the easiest way to avoid the headache is to make sure your luggage stands out — and the most fun way to do that is by decorating it.
It pays to make your luggage stand out like a sore thumb. While black suitcases may look classy and sophisticated, they're also the most dangerous because they're the easiest for thieves to swipe — or accidentally walk off with — since they blend right in with the hundreds of other basic black bags circling the belt. The trick is to make your bag look so unmistakably yours that no one in their right mind would mistake it for theirs. Think bold stickers, neon tags, bright patches, or an eye-searing luggage cover. You can even get one printed with your face if you're feeling extra! And if you really want to make sure no one dares touch it, layer up: straps, tags, covers — the works. Not only will your bag be easier to spot, but it'll also be much harder for anyone else to casually walk away with it.
Decorate your suitcase to prevent theft, but avoid attaching ribbons
While it's smart to dress up your luggage so it's easily recognizable, there's one so-called "hack" you might want to skip: tying a ribbon around the handle. Sure, it seems like a quick and easy fix, but according to Dublin Airport baggage handler John, it's more trouble than it's worth. He told RSVP Live that those innocent little ribbons can mess with the automated scanning process. "Ribbons that people tie onto their suitcases to help identify them can cause issues with the bag being scanned in the baggage hall. If the bag can't be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn't make it to the flight," he explained and pointed out another common mistake: leaving old baggage flight stickers plastered all over your suitcase. No, not your cute travel-themed decals — the boring barcode ones from past trips. Apparently, these leftover stickers can confuse the system and cause your bag to get flagged or rerouted.
So yes, make your bag stand out — but do it wisely. Go wild with colorful covers, flashy tags, stickers, and patches. Just avoid anything that can get tangled up in machinery or block a scanner. While you're at it, consider adding an AirTag or similar tracking device inside your bag. Major airlines like United already let passengers track their luggage via AirTag, so you'll know exactly where your suitcase is, even if the airline doesn't. Will an AirTag magically stop your bag from going missing? Sadly, no. But it does give you a fighting chance to locate it quickly — and possibly speed up the process of getting your stuff back if your bag decides to take a detour without you.