One Genius Luggage Trick To Prevent Theft At The Airport Is Beyond Easy And Even Fun

It's kind of ironic that baggage claim — the one place where everyone's expensive belongings are just spinning around in the open — isn't crawling with security. But to be fair, it's tucked safely after immigration, customs, and security, meaning only fellow passengers (equally tired and slightly grumpy travelers) can access it. Still, that hasn't stopped people from walking off with luggage that isn't theirs — by accident or otherwise. According to a study by MoneyTransfers.com, $7.45 billion worth of bags were lost in 2022 alone (via Passenger Terminal Today). Sometimes, it's the airline's fault, and you're entitled to compensation. Other times, it's a clueless traveler who mistakes your bag for theirs — or someone shady banking on the fact that all suitcases look exactly the same. In that case, the easiest way to avoid the headache is to make sure your luggage stands out — and the most fun way to do that is by decorating it.

It pays to make your luggage stand out like a sore thumb. While black suitcases may look classy and sophisticated, they're also the most dangerous because they're the easiest for thieves to swipe — or accidentally walk off with — since they blend right in with the hundreds of other basic black bags circling the belt. The trick is to make your bag look so unmistakably yours that no one in their right mind would mistake it for theirs. Think bold stickers, neon tags, bright patches, or an eye-searing luggage cover. You can even get one printed with your face if you're feeling extra! And if you really want to make sure no one dares touch it, layer up: straps, tags, covers — the works. Not only will your bag be easier to spot, but it'll also be much harder for anyone else to casually walk away with it.